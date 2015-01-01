पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कठिन था सुराना का सफर:राजाओं ने नहीं दिया था सुराना को डूंगर काॅलेज में प्रवेश, कोलकाता जाकर पढना पडा

  • बीकानेर राज्य के खिलाफ छात्रों को लामबंद किया था सुराना ने

बात तब की है जब देश आजाद होने वाला था और रियासतों में अब तक राजाओं का ही राज था। मानिकचंद सुराना महज सत्रह साल की उम्र में बीकानेर के डूंगर काॅलेज में प्रवेश लेना चाहते थे। यह काॅलेज तत्कालीन राजाओं के अधीन था, ऐसे में सुराना को काॅलेज में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं मिली। सुराना ने तत्कालीन राज के प्रधानमंत्री से आग्रह भी किया, लेकिन यह कहते हुए मना कर दिया कि राजद्रोह की गतिविधियों में शामिल होने के कारण उन्हें काॅलेज में प्रवेश नहीं दिया जा सकता। यह जानकारी स्वयं मानिकचंद सुराना ने अपनी अप्रकाशित पुस्तक में दी है। सुराना ने अपनी जीवनी लिखने का काम शुरू किया था, यह प्रकाशित तो नहीं हुई लेकिन उसके कुछ पन्ने इस संवाददाता को दिए थे। इन्हीं पन्नों में लिखा है कि सामंतवाद के चलते उन्हें डूंगर काॅलेज में प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। दरअसल, आजादी से पहले सुराना ने बीकानेर संभाग के महाविद्यालयों में छात्रों को एकजुट करने का सिलसिला शुरू किया था। एक प्रतिनिधि सभा का गठन किया गया था, जिसमें सुराना को महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी मिली। इसी कारण वो तत्कालीन राजशाही की नजर में आ गए कि राज्य के खिलाफ वो आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। इसी कारण उन्हें डूंगर काॅलेज में प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। ऐसे में सुराना को अगस्त 1947 में पढने के लिए कोलकाता जाना पडा। इस दौरान सुराना माक्र्सवादी, समाजवादियों के सम्पर्क में आये। इसका असर उनकी आजीवन राजनीति पर रहा। मई 1949 में पढाई पूरी करके बीकानेर आये। आजादी के बाद बीकानेर का भारत में विलय हो गया था, ऐेसे में डूंगर काॅलेज में उनके प्रवेश का रास्ता साफ हो गया था। सुराना ने एमए अर्थशास्त्र व एलएलबी की डिग्री 1952 तक प्राप्त कर ली। राजाओं के खिलाफ बनाया था राज्य छात्र संघ दरअसल, सुराना ने सामन्तवाद के खिलाफ शुरू से लडाई लडी थी। वो चाहते थे कि राजाओं के खिलाफ संभाग के सभी छा़त्र एक होकर काम करें। इसके लिए उन्होंने कई लोगों के साथ मिलकर बीकानेर में राज्य छात्रसंघ का खुला अधिवेशन बीकानेर में आयोजित करने में मुख्य भूमिका निभाई। इस आयोजन में रघुवर प्रसाद गोयल व मूलचंद शर्मा के सहयोग से विनोबा भावे को आमंत्रित किया गया। हालांकि इसके बाद सरदार पटेल ने बीकानेर का भारत में विलय कर दिया।

