पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीकानेर में हादसा:दीपावली पूजन के बाद दीपक जलता हुआ छोड़ गए, रात भर सुलगी आग से गारमेंट्स की दुकान का पूरा सामान जलकर राख हुआ

बीकानेर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर के केईएम रोड पर गारमेंट्स की दुकान में लगी आग से सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

दीपावली की देर रात यहां गारमेंट्स की एक दुकान में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हो गया। हालांकि, किसी तरह की जनहानि नहीं हुई। आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि शनिवार शाम को दीपावली के पूजन के बाद दीपक जलता हुआ छोड़ गए थे, उससे दुकान में आग लगी है। फिलहाल, पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

केईएम रोड स्थित सहल मार्केट में सेकंड फ्लोर पर एनआर फैशन्स के नाम से गारमेंट्स की दुकान है। सुबह लोगों ने दुकान से धुआं निकलता देखा। इसके बाद दुकान मालिक मौके पर पहुंचा और फायर बिग्रेड को सूचना दी। दमकल ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। देर रात से सुलग रही आग ने ने पूरी दुकान को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया था। दुकान में रखा हुआ सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

आग के कारण दुकान में धुएं से अंधेरा हो गया, टॉर्च की रोशनी में पानी डालकर दमकल की टीम ने आग को बुझाया।
आग के कारण दुकान में धुएं से अंधेरा हो गया, टॉर्च की रोशनी में पानी डालकर दमकल की टीम ने आग को बुझाया।

हर बार लगती है आग
बीकानेर के केईएम रोड क्षेत्र में दीपावली के दिन या उसके आसपास लगभग हर साल आग लगने की घटना होती है। आमतौर पर यहां पटाखों की दुकानों में आग लगती है क्योंकि बड़ी संख्या में दुकानें इसी मार्केट में लगती है। इस बार पटाखों की दुकानें बंद थी तो गारमेंट्स की दुकान में आग लग गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाक हाई कमीशन का अफसर तलब; भारत बोला- त्योहार पर बेगुनाह नागरिकों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें