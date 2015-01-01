पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग:पश्चिम विधानसभा में सड़कों के लिए 7.50 रुपए करोड़ देने का मामला सरकार तक पहुंचा

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने पूछा; पूर्व क्षेत्र के लिए पैसा क्यों नहीं दिया?
  • सानिवि का जवाब: 2017-18 में पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सड़कों पर खर्च किए थे 14 करोड़ रुपए

पश्चिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सड़कों के लिए सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग को 7.50 करोड़ रुपए का बजट देने का मामला सरकार तक पहुंच गया है। पूर्व क्षेत्र की सड़कों के लिए पैसा नहीं देने पर विधायक सिद्धि कुमारी और महापौर ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखे थे। सीएम कार्यालय ने वित्त विभाग और सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग से इसका कारण पूछा है।

मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय को जवाब भेजने के लिए वित्त विभाग ने सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग को पत्र लिखकर इस संबंध में जानकारी मांगी है। साथ ही विधायक और महापौर को भी अवगत कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि अक्टूबर में सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग को बीकानेर में पश्चिम विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सानिवि की 37 सड़कों के लिए 7.50 करोड़ का बजट दिया गया था।

जबकि पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र की सड़कों के लिए एक भी पैसा नहीं मिला। इसे लेकर पूर्व क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने तिखी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की थी। विधायक सिद्धि कुमारी और महापौर सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित ने मुख्यमंत्री को अलग-अलग पत्र लिखकर पूर्व क्षेत्र के साथ भेदभाव पूर्ण नीति अपनाने के आरोप लगाया तथा बजट बढ़ाकर देने की मांग की थी।

महापौर ने लिखा था कि पूर्व क्षेत्र में सानिवि की सड़कों की संख्या अधिक है। सभी सरकारी कार्यालय पूर्व क्षेत्र में ही हैं। उसके बावजूद उपेक्षा की गई है। सानिवि के अभियंताओं ने अपने जवाब में स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि पूर्व क्षेत्र की सड़कों पर वर्ष 2017-18 में 14 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए थे।

उनकी गारंटी अवधि इसी साल खत्म हुई है। विदित रहे घड़सीसर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से लेकर ओवर ब्रिज की ओर जाने वाली क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए सानिवि ने कोई पैसा स्वीकृत नहीं किया है। इस सड़क पर भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही रहती है। रात को रोड लाइट बंद रहने से हादसों की आंशका बनी रहती है। असामाजिक गतिविधियां होती हैं।
नागणेची मंदिर के पास पुलिया चौड़ी होगी
नागणेची मंदिर के पास पुलिया को चौड़ा करने का काम अब जल्द ही शुरू हो जाएगा। पूर्व क्षेत्र की विधायक सिद्धि कुमारी के कोटे से इस पुलिया के लिए पिछले साल 15 लाख का बजट मंजूर हुआ था। चार बार टेंडर करने के बाद भी कोई फर्म नहीं आई। पांचवीं बार टेंडर सफल हुआ है। इस पुलिया के पास कर्व काफी खतरनाक है।

पुलिया चौड़ी होने के बाद वहां हादसों पर अंकुश लगेगा। पुलिस से लेकर घड़सीसर क्रासिंग तक सड़क यूआईटी की है, जो लंबे समय से क्षतिग्रस्त पड़ी है। इसी मार्ग पर केबिनेट मंत्री का फ्लैट भी है। सड़क पर एक फीट तक गहरे गड्‌ढे हो चुके हैं।
सानिवि ने लिखा, शहर की सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त : सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग ने लिखा है कि पूर्व क्षेत्र की कुछ सड़कों और पुलिया की मरम्मत प्रस्तावित है। इसके अलावा सड़कों पर दो-तीन साल पहले 14 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए थे। पश्चिम क्षेत्र में गंगाशहर, शीतलागेट, लक्ष्मीनाथ मंदिर,कोटगेट, गोगागेट, मोहता चौक, मोहता सराय आदि सड़कें क्षतिग्रस्त हैं।
^सड़कों के मामले में पूर्व क्षेत्र की उपेक्षा की जा रही है। नगर निगम ने अपनी सड़कों के लिए करोड़ों रुपए के टेंडर किए हैं, जबकि नगर विकास न्यास और सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग अपनी सड़कों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। बारिश में सड़कें टूट चुकी हैं। सरकार को जवाब भेजकर लीपापोती की जा रही है।
सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित, महापौर
^पूर्व क्षेत्र की सड़कों का जायजा लिया है। दो साल पहले जो सड़कें बनी थीं सभी ठीक हालत में है। इसके अलावा मरम्मत के कुछ कार्य प्रस्तावित हैं, जिन्हें जल्द ही शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। नागणेची मंदिर के पास पुलिया को चौड़ा करने का काम भी शीघ्र शुरू हो जाएगा।
जेपी अरोड़ा, सिटी एक्सईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी

