Follow us on

1700 की जांच 3500 में कर रहे थे:बीकानेर में जिस लैब का शिक्षा मंत्री ने उद्घाटन किया था उसे चिकित्सा विभाग ने सीज किया, बोगस ग्राहक बनाकर भेजा; जांच के दोगुने रुपए लेते ही की कार्रवाई

बीकानेर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मार्स इमेजिंग डायग्रोस्टिक लैब को चिकित्सा विभाग ने सील कर दिया।
  • मार्स इमेजिंग डायग्नोस्टिक लैब को किया सीज

कुछ दिन पहले शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद डोटासरा ने जिस लेबोरेटरी का उद्घाटन किया था शुक्रवार को चिकित्सा विभाग ने उसी लैब को तय शुल्क से अधिक वसूली के मामले में सीज कर दिया। मार्स इमेजिंग डायग्नोस्टिक लैब में 1700 रुपए की एचआर सीटी स्कैन के 3500 रुपए वसूले जा रहे थे।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. बी.एल.मीणा ने शुक्रवार को निजी लेबोरेटरी पर स्वयं पहुंचकर पड़ताल की थी। इस लेबोरेटरी पर बोगस ग्राहक भेजा गया, जिससे एचआर सिटी के 3500 रुपए लिए गए। इसके बाद डॉ. मीणा ने तुरन्त कार्रवाई कर दी।

पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के सामने स्थित मार्स इमेजिंग डायग्नोस्टिक लैब में इस छापे के बाद लेबोरेटरी संचालकों में हड़कंप मच गया। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने स्पष्ट रूप से सभी निजी जांचकर्ताओं के लिए एचआर सीटी की जांच की राशि 1700 रुपए तय कर रखी है फिर यहां मरीजों से जांच के 3500 रुपए लिए जा रहे थे। जिसके खिलाफ यह कार्रवाई की है।

उन्होंने बताया कि शुक्रवार को कोविड समीक्षा बैठक में जिला कलेक्टर ने भी निर्देश दिए थे कि तय राशि से अधिक राशि कोई लैब संचालक वसूलता है तो उसके खिलाफ कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाए।

ये दर हैं तय
राज्य सरकार ने एचआर सीटी जांच के लिए ने नॉन एनएबीएच लैब के लिए 1700 व एनएबीएच के लिए 1955 रुपए की दर तय कर रखी है। इससे अधिक राशि कोई लैब वसूल करता है उसकी शिकायत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की जा सकती है।

