दिन की सर्दी गायब !:बीकानेर में दिन का पारा पिछले दस दिन से बीस डिग्री सेल्सियस के पार, न्यूनतम भी ज्यादा नहीं

43 मिनट पहले
रात के समय हल्की सर्दी पड़ने पर लोग मोहल्लों में अलाव जलाकर बतियाते नजर आते हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
रात के समय हल्की सर्दी पड़ने पर लोग मोहल्लों में अलाव जलाकर बतियाते नजर आते हैं।

बीकानेर में सर्दी का असर धीरे धीरे कम होता जा रहा है। दिन का पारा अब इतना रहने लगा है कि लोग फुल के बजाय हाफ स्वेटर पहनना पसन्द कर रहे हैं, वहीं न्यूनतम पारा भी ज्यादा नहीं गिर रहा। शनिवार की दोपहर बीकानेर में अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रहा, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान भी नौ डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

बीस जनवरी से अब तक लगातार बीकानेर में अधिकतम तापमान बीस डिग्री सेल्सियस से अधिक रहा है, जिसमें 21 जनवरी को तो 28.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच गया था। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान छह से बारह डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहा। 22 जनवरी को न्यूनतम तापमान 12.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा जबकि पिछले चार दिन से यह नौ डिग्री के आसपास घूम रहा है।

ना बारिश, ना कोहरा

मौसम विभाग ने शनिवार को जारी रिपोर्ट में अगले सात दिन तक बीकानेर में कोहरा, शीतलहर या बारिश की कोई संभावना जाहिर नहीं की है। माना जा रहा है कि तापमान भी लगातार न्यूनतम में दस के आसपास और अधिकतम में बीस से अधिक रह सकता है।

किसान को इंतजार

बीकानेर सहित पश्चिम राजस्थान के किसान काे अब एक बारिश का इंतजार है। अगर अब बारिश होती है तो खेत में खड़ी फसल को पानी मिल जायेगा। सिंचित व असिंचित दोनों ही क्षेत्रों में किसानों को पानी का इंतजार है। नहर में पानी की बारी अब अंतिम चरण में चल रही है। ऐसे अधिकतम दो बार और पानी किसान के हिस्से आ सकता है। इसके बाद नहर बंदी का समय आ जायेगा, तब सिर्फ पीने का पानी मिलेगा।

