हनुमान हत्था का मामला:नगर निगम की टीम विरोध के बाद बैरंग लौट गई, लोग खुद ही हटाने लगे कब्जे

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • 4 मकानों का अवैध निर्माण तोड़ना था, धरने पर बैठ गए पार्षद और मोहल्लेवासी
  • मकान मालिकाें ने 5 दिन का समय मांगा, डिप्टी कमिश्नर काे दिया अंडर टेकिंग लेटर

हनुमान हत्था क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को अतिक्रमण हटाने गया नगर निगम का अमला तीन घंटे की जद्दोजहद के बाद बैरंग लाैटा गया। निगम अफसरों पर दबाव बनने की कार्रवाई का आरोप लगाते हुए पार्षद और बड़ी संख्या में मोहल्लेवासी धरने पर बैठ गए। निगम के डिप्टी कमिश्नर को उन चारों मकान मालिकों ने पांच दिन का समय मांगते हुए अंडर टेकिंग लेटर दे दिया, जिनके कब्जे तोड़ने थे।

इससे पहले निगम का अमला पुलिस फोर्स के साथ सुबह मौके पर पहुंच गया। 11 बजे से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई शुरू करनी थी, लेकिन तब तक पार्षद व बड़ी संख्या में माेहल्ले वासी जुट चुके थे। दाेपहर करीब सवा एक बजे एसडीएम मीनू वर्मा, नगर निगम के डिप्टी कमिश्नर पंकज शर्मा भी हनुमान हत्था पहुंच गए। बीछवाल एसएचओ मनाेज शर्मा व सदर एसएचओ महावीर भी माैके पर माैजूद रहे।

अधिकारियाें ने चारों मकान मालिकों से कहा कि नगर निगम की ओर से कई बार नाेटिस दिए जाने के बावजूद कब्जे नहीं हटाए गए हैं। अंतिम नाेटिस 21 जनवरी काे दिया था, जिसमें 29 जनवरी तक कब्जे हटाने की चेतावनी दी गई थी। अब निगम अतिक्रमण हटाएगी। निगम का अमला कार्यवाही शुरू करता उससे पहले माेहल्ले के लाेग व पार्षद आनंदसिंह साेढा, राजकुमार किराडू, शांतिलाल माेदी, कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव सुभाष स्वामी, पार्षद यूनुस अली, पार्षद पारस मारू, प्रफुल्ल हटीला, फिराेज वसीम, मेघराज, बाबा खान, शहजाद खान, दुर्गादास छंगाणी आदि ने विराेध शुरू कर दिया। धरने पर बैठ गए।

पार्षद बाेले, निगम व्यावसायिक गतिविधियाें के कब्जे हटाने की बजाय गलियाें में जाकर लाेगाें के टाॅयलेट, बाथरूम और सीढ़ियां ताेड़ने में जुटा है। पहले व्यावसायिक कब्जे हटाए। एसडीएम व निगम प्रशासन की समझाइश के बाद चारों मकान मालिकाें ने पांच दिन का समय मांगते हुए निगम काे अंडर टेकिंग लेटर दे दिया। मकान मालिकों ने टीम के सामने ही मिस्त्री बुलाकर कब्जे ताेड़ने शुरू कर दिए। उपायुक्त पंकज शर्मा ने बताया कि अतिक्रमण कमेटी के फैसले के अनुसार हनुमान हत्था में कब्जा तोड़ने गए थे। मकान मालिक ने लिखकर दिया है कि चार फरवरी तक अतिक्रमण हटा लेंगे।

