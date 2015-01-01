पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठेकेदारों में वर्चस्व की लड़ाई:नए ठेकेदार के काम शुरू करने से पहले ही पुराने ने बंद कर दिया, दो दिन से कचरा नहीं उठा

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हड़ताल के कारण निगम भंडार में खड़े रहे ट्रैक्टर।
  • भंडार से नहीं निकले ट्रैक्टर, महापौर की चेतावनी के बाद आज वापसो काम शुरू करेगा ठेकेदार, आयुक्त ने दिया नोटिस

नगर निगम में ठेकेदारों के विवाद के कारण दो दिन से शहर में कचरा नहीं उठा। पुराने ठेकेदार के ट्रैक्टर सोमवार सुबह भंडार से नहीं निकले। नए ठेकेदार ने अब तक काम शुरू नहीं किया है। महापौर की चेतावनी के बाद मंगलवार से कचरा उठाने काम वापस शुरू हो जाएगा।

नगर निगम भंडार से सोमवार सुबह एक भी ट्रैक्टर नहीं निकला। रविवार को अवकाश था। इस वजह से शहर में दो दिन का कचरा इकट्‌ठा हो गया। शहर सड़ांध मारता रहा। जनता परेशान होती रही, लेकिन ठेकेदार ने नहीं सुनी। दरअसल दो ठेकेदारों के बीच वर्चस्व की लड़ाई चल रही है।

इस बार 80 वार्डों के लिए ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से कचरा परिवहन का ठेका आठ करोड़ का है। रेट कम भरने के कारण इस बार ठेका निगम में ही सीवर का काम करने वाली महेश ट्रेडिंग कार्पोरेशन को मिल गया। पिछला ठेका जेवी एंटरप्राइजेज का था। उसके काम की अवधि नवंबर में समाप्त हो चुकी है।

नियमानुसार नए ठेकेदार के काम शुरू नहीं करने तक उसे ही कचरा उठाना होगा। काम बंद करने की चेतावनी पर निगम आयुक्त फर्म को नोटिस दे चुके हैं। विदित रहे 8 करोड़ के टेंडर का मामला हाईकोर्ट में लंबित है। मैसर्स राजश्री बिल्डर ने निगम पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाते हुए हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है।
इसलिए हो रही देरी
कार्यादेश जारी होने के बाद काम शुरू करने के लिए नई फर्म को नियमानुसार 15 दिन का समय दिया जाता है। यह अवधि 19 नवंबर को खत्म हो चुकी है। नई फर्म ने 15 दिन का समय और मांगा है। क्योंकि फर्म को 80 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां तैयार करानी है। फर्म को एक साथ 80 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियां दिखानी होंगी।

महेश ट्रेडिंग कार्पोरेशन के सुगनाराम का कहना है कि 80 ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियां 15 दिन में तैयार नहीं हो सकती। क्योंकि इस बार कोरोना के साथ दिवाली की छुटि्टयां आ गईं। पंचायत चुनाव भी चल रहे हैं। इसलिए निगम को समय देना चाहिए। एग्रीमेंट करने के बाद काम शुरू नहीं करने पर ही निगम जुर्माना लगा सकता है। हम एक दिसंबर के बाद काम शुरू कर देंगे।
निगम को आर्थिक नुकसान
नियमानुसार समय पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली उपलब्ध नहीं कराने पर प्रति ट्रैक्टर प्रति दिन 2000 रुपए पेनल्टी का प्रावधान है। यानी 80 ट्रैक्टरों पर 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए पेनल्टी बनती है। पिछला ठेका 2799 तथा नया ठेका 2333 प्रति दिवस प्रति ट्रैक्टर है। इस हिसाब से निगम को 466 रुपए प्रति दिवस और प्रति ट्रैक्टर अतिरिक्त भुगतान भी फर्म को करना पड़ेगा। इस प्रकार 60 ट्रैक्टरों पर 27960 रुपए प्रति दिवस निगम को अतिरिक्त भुगतान करना होगा। यानी नए ठेकेदार को समय देने से प्रतिदिन 1 लाख 87 हजार 960 रुपए का आर्थिक भार निगम पर पड़ेगा। जेवी एंटरप्राइजेज के शंकर चांडक का कहना है कि हमने नियमानुसार काम बंद किया था। यदि निगम कहेगा तो फर्म काम करती रहेगी। लेकिन सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग नहीं होना चाहिए।
^फर्म नियमानुसार काम बंद नहीं कर सकती है। निगम उन्हें अतिरिक्त भुगतान कर रहा है। फर्म को पूर्व में नोटिस भी दिया जा चुका है। यह ठेकेदारों का आपसी विवाद है। कोरोना, पंचायत चुनाव और दिवाली की छुटि्टयों के कारण नए ठेकेदार ने एग्रीमेंट के लिए समय मांगा है।
सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित, महापौर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें