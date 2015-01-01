पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज को मिलेगा वेतन:ईसीबी में 11 दिनों से चल रहा धरना समाप्त, कर्मचारियों का वेतन स्वीकृत; कर्मचारियों ने गुलाल लगाकर खुशियां मनाई

बीकानेर
सात माह से वेतन को तरस रहे अभियांत्रिकी महाविद्यालय बीकानेर के कर्मचारियों को 11 दिनों के धरने के बाद राज्य सरकार ने वेतन के लिए आखिरकार 17.5 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत कर दिए हैं। हालांकि, यह बजट सिर्फ दिसम्बर तक के वेतन का मिला है। समस्या इसके बाद भी जस की तस रह सकती है।

जानकारी के अनुसार तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग की और से शासन सचिव शुचि शर्मा ने वेतन स्वीकृति आदेश जारी करते हुए धरने पर बैठे कार्मिकों को वर्चुअल संबोधित करते हुए धरना समाप्त करवाया। धरना समाप्ति पर प्राचार्य डॉ. जय प्रकाश भामू ने मुख्य द्वार पर ताला खोला। रेक्टा सचिव राजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि महविद्यालय कर्मचारियों को अब शीघ्र वेतन मिलेगा।

अनशन पर बैठे कर्मचारियों को जूस पिला कर धरना समाप्त किया गया। साथ ही इस समस्या का पुनरावतरण न हो इसके लिए तकनीकी शिक्षा को स्थायी समाधान करने हेतु निवेदन किया गया है। रेक्टा अध्यक्ष डॉ. शौकत अली ने बताया कि पिछले 7 महीनों से कर्मचारी वेतन को तरस रहे थे। 11 दिवसीय धरने का परिणाम है की सरकार ने मांगे मान ली।

सरकार ने संज्ञान ले वेतन समस्या का निवारण किया है, विद्यार्थियों के हित में अतिरिक्त कक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा।
डॉ. जयप्रकाश भांभू, प्राचार्य, ईसीबी
रेक्टा के प्रयास लाये रंग, वेतन समस्या का निवारण हो गया, भविष्य में भी शिक्षक संघ रेक्टा कर्मचारियों व विद्यार्थियों के हित में कार्य करता रहेगा।
-डॉ. शौकत अली, अध्यक्ष रेक्टा

