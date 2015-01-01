पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूडीएच विभाग:पीएचईडी ने जमीन के लिए आवेदन किया तब कीमत 50 कराेड़ थी, 6 माह बाद दोगुनी हुई

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • यूआईटी-यूडीएच में अप्रैल से फंसी ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट की फाइल, नतीजा

बीकानेर शहर की 2052 तक की आबादी की प्यास बुझाने के लिए बने पायलट प्राेजेक्ट में जमीन आवंटन काे लेकर नया माेड़ आ गया है। मार्च 2019 में डीपीआर के लिए सरकार ने राशि दी और काम शुरू हाे गया। अप्रैल में जब पीएचईडी ने आवेदन किया तब इसकी कीमत डीएलसी रेट के मुताबिक 50 कराेड़ आंकी गई लेकिन नगर विकास न्यास और यूडीएच विभाग की ओर से छह महीने तक आवंटन नहीं किया और अब यूडीएच विभाग ने जमीन की डीएलसी रेट बढ़ाकर इस जमीन की कीमत 100 कराेड़ रुपए कर दी।

दरअसल पहले यूडीएच विभाग ने नगर विकास न्यास काे अपने स्तर पर जमीन आवंटन का अधिकार दिया था लेकिन बाद में जयपुर से आवंटन के लिए फाइल मंगाई गई। जलदाय विभाग के अभियंता कई महीनाें से जयपुर के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। मंगलवार काे भी अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता जयपुर थे लेकिन जमीन आवंटन का पेच नहीं सुलझ पाया। जलदाय विभाग का तर्क है कि आवेदन डीएलसी रेट बढ़ने से पहले किया था इसलिए जमीन पुरानी दराें पर दी जाए। लेकिन यूडीएच विभाग नई दराें के आधार पर आवंटित करना चाहता है।

इसका खामियाजा बीकानेर की साढ़े सात लाख की आबादी काे हाेने वाली है क्याेंकि यदि समय पर प्राेजेक्ट शुरू नहीं हुआ ताे पेयजल किल्लत हाेनी तय है। बीछवाल में 402 और शाेभासर जलाशय के पास 450 बीघा जमीन की जरूरत है क्याेंकि दाेनाें जगह एक-एक नया जलाशय बनाने का प्लान है।

^जमीन आवंटन का हम इंतजार कर रहे हैं। जैसे ही जमीन आवंटित हाेती है, हम प्रशासनिक कमेटी की बैठक बुलाकर प्राेजेक्ट काे मंजूर कर देंगे। अधिकारी लगे हुए हैं। उम्मीद है जल्द ही जमीन आवंटन का काम पूरा हाेगा।
डाॅ. बीडी कल्ला, जलदाय मंत्री

अब प्राेजेक्ट की लागत भी 798 करोड़ से बढ़ जाएगी
सरकार ने बीकानेर शहर के इस प्राेजेक्ट की लागत 798 कराेड़ रुपए आंकी है। पहले चरण में साढ़े पांच साै कराेड़ से ज्यादा रुपए खर्च हाेंगे लेकिन तब जमीन की कीमत 50 कराेड़ थी। अब 100 कराेड़ हाेने पर प्राेजेक्ट की लागत बढ़ेगी। इसके साथ ही वक्त ज्यादा लग रहा साे अलग।
2021 तक पानी देने का इंतजाम, 4 साल किल्लत तय
2004 में जब शाेभासर जलाशय बनकर तैयार हुआ था, तब 2021 तक की आबादी तक की प्यास बुझाने का इंतजाम किया गया था। पानी की किल्लत अभी से शुरू हाे गई। नया प्राेजेक्ट 2025 तक पूरा हाेगा। पहले से इंतजाम 2021 तक की आबादी के लिए है। ऐसे में 2021 से 2025 तक पेयजल किल्लत बढ़नी तय है। बीते दाे सालाें से टेल के लोगों तक पूरा पानी नहीं पहुंच पा रहा है।

प्राेजेक्ट 2052 तक की आबादी की प्यास बुझाना 2004 में 2020 तक की अाबादी की प्यास बुझाने के लिए शाेभासर में नया जलाशय बनाया गया था। अब 2052 तक की अाबादी की प्यास बुझाने के लिए नया प्राेजेक्ट तैयार हुअा है। बीछवाल अाैर शाेभासर जलाशयाें के पास एक-एक नया जलाशय बनेगा। प्राेजेक्ट की कुल लागत 798 कराेड़ रुपए है लेकिन इसे दाे टुकड़ाें में पूरा किया जाएगा। 2037 तक की अाबादी के लिए 556 कराेड़ रुपए खर्च हाेंगे। शेष 2052 तक। बीछवाल में ढाई हजार अाैर शाेभासर में तीन हजार मिलियन लीटर के जलाशय बनेंगे। इसके लिए 700 बीघा भूमि की अावश्यकता हाेगी।

