  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  The Process Of Filing Nomination Papers Starts From Today, Voting Will Be Held For Members Of The Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti In The District

बीकानेर पंचायत चुनाव:आज से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, जिले में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए होगा मतदान

5 मिनट पहले
  5 मिनट पहले
  • दस दिसम्बर को बीकानेर को मिलेगा नया जिला प्रमुख व नौ पंचायतों को प्रधान
  • दो पंचायत समितियों में पहली बार होगा प्रधान

बीकानेर। जिला परिषद् चुनाव के लिए बुधवार से बीकानेर में नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जायेगी। दोपहर तीन बजे तक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किये जा सकते हैं। बीकानेर में नौ पंचायत समितियों व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए चार चरण में चुनाव होंगे। इसमें बज्जू व पूगल में पहली बार पंचायत समिति चुनाव हो रहे हैं। जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए जिला कलक्टर कार्यालय में नामांकन दाखिल होगा, जबकि पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय में तथा पांचू में पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर सुबह ग्यारह बजे से तीन बजे तक नामांकन दाखिल किया जा सकता है। रविवार के दिन नामांकन दाखिल नहीं होंगे, जबकि ग्यारह नवम्बर को तीन बजे तक कोई भी प्रत्याशी अपना नामांकन वापस ले सकता है।

चार चरण में चुनाव
बीकानेर में प्रथम चरण में २३ नवंबर को, द्वितीय चरण में २७ नवम्बर को, तृतीय चरण में एक दिसम्बर को तथा चतुर्थ चरण में पांच दिसम्बर को सुबह साढ़े सात बजे से सायं पांच बजे तक मतदान होगा। वहीं मतगणना आठ दिसम्बर को सुबह नौ बजे से बीकानेर मुख्यालय पर होगी।

दस दिसम्बर को नया जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान मिलेगा
बीकानेर को नया जिला प्रमुख व नौ पंचायत समितियों को प्रधान दस दिसम्बर को दोपहर तक मिल जायेंगे। इसी तरह उप प्रधान व उप प्रमुख का चुनाव ग्यारह दिसम्बर को होगा। दोनों दिन मतदान के साथ ही मतगणना हो जायेगी। इन चुनावों में पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य मतदान कर सकेंगे।

नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित
पंचायत व जिला परिषद चुनाव के लिए बीकानेर में जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता ने चुनाव नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित कर दिया है। इस संबंध में कोई जानकारी देने व लेने का काम 0151-2522895 पर कॉल किया जा सकता है।

