बीकानेर में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध तेज:अपनी ही दुकान की सब्जी खाने से मना कर दिया रेस्टोरेंट संचालक ने, केक में बदबू, एक्सपायरी डेट के घी से बन रहा क्रीम

एक घंटा पहले
वर्षा ऋतु पर बेचने के लिए पड़ी सब्जी देखते सीएमएचओ डॉ. मीणा
  • चिकित्सा विभाग ने सेम्पल लिए, रिपोर्ट आने पर होगी कार्रवाई

बीकानेर। बीकानेर में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत काफी सख्त कार्रवाई हो रही है। रविवार को एक नमकीन कंपनी पर छापा मारने जहां स्वयं जिला कलक्टर पहुंच गए, वहीं सोमवार को एक प्रतिष्ठित रेस्टोरेंट में पहुंचकर सीएमएचओ ने घटिया सब्जी व अन्य सामग्री कब्जे में ली। सीएमएचओ ने जब वो ही सब्जी रेस्टोरेंट संचालक को खाने के लिए कहा तो उसने मना कर दिया।
सीएमएचओ डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि वर्षा ऋतु नामक प्रतिष्ठान की रसोई में सोमवार को जांच की गई। इस दौरान वहां पड़ी घटिया सब्जी व पनीर जब्त किया गया। इस दौरान जब दुकान मालिक को कहा कि आप ही इसे खाकर बताये तो उसने साफ मना कर दिया। यहां से केक का सेम्पल लिया गया है, प्रथम दृष्ट्या माना जा रहा है कि केक की गुणवत्ता भी सही नहीं थी। इन सभी का सेम्पल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा गया है।

एक्सपायरी डेट का घी का क्रीम, केक भी बदबूदार?
सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि अमूल कंपनी का घी उपयोग में लिया जा रहा है, जिसकी एक्सपायरी डेट निकल चुकी है। इसी घी का उपयोग क्रीम बनाने में किया जा रहा है। केक भी बेचे जा रहे हैं, जो बदबूं मार रहे हैं। कब बनाये गए हैं? इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। जो पेस्टीज के मसाले में सब्जी उपयोग में आ रही है वो भी गली सड़ी अवस्था में पाई गई है।

काफी भीड़ रहती है इस प्रतिष्ठान पर
सीएमएचओ का कहना है कि वर्षा ऋतु नामक जिस प्रतिष्ठान पर सोमवार को कार्रवाई की है, वहां काफी भीड़ रहती है। यहां केक, पेस्टीज के साथ ही कई अन्य सामान भी मिलते हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज के पास होने के कारण यहां ज्यादातर मेडिकल विद्यार्थी ही आते हैं। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि सेम्पल अब लेब में भेजे जा रहे हैं, जहां से जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही आगे कार्रवाई की जायेगी।

