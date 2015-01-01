पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की दबिश:काेलकाता में डकैती के लिए हवाला काराेबारी काे गाेली मारने वालों की तलाश

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए बीकानेर आई काेलकाता पुलिस, स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद से कई ठिकानाें पर दबिश दी

बीकानेर के पांच युवक काेलकाता गए और वहां हवाला काराेबारी काे गाेली मारकर डकैती का प्रयास किया। वारदात के दाैरान ही तीन बदमाश पकड़े गए और दाे फरार हाे गए जिनकी बीकानेर में तलाश की जा रही है।

बीकानेर के रहने वाले पांच बदमाश 27 अक्टूबर काे काेलकाता गए थे। वहां उन्हाेंने याेजना बनाई और रैकी कर 31 अक्टूबर काे हवाला काराेबारी रामअवतार पारीक काे गाेली मारकर डकैती का प्रयास किया। बताया जा रहा है कि बदमाशाें काे जानकारी थी कि व्यवसायी के पास कराेड़ाें रुपए हैं। डकैती के लिए उन्हाेंने गाेली मारकर व्यवसायी काे घायल कर दिया, लेकिन रुपए लूटने में सफल नहीं हाे पाए। वारदात में शामिल ईदगाह बारी धर्मनगर द्वार निवासी रविन्द्र ओझा उर्फ रवि (30), बंगला नगर निवासी किशनाराम माली (27), श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में बेणीसर बारी निवासी अक्षय शर्मा (24) काे वहां की पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया।

उदयरामसर निवासी शाेकत अली उर्फ शौकत खां (30) व फड़बाजार निवासी सिकन्दर अली (30) फरार हाे गए जिनकी तलाश की जा रही है। काेलकाता पुलिस की एक टीम बीकानेर भी आई और स्थानीय पुलिस की मदद से फरार अभियुक्ताें के ठिकानाें पर दबिश दी, लेकिन उनका पता नहीं चला। फरार चल रहे अभियुक्त काेटगेट और गंगाशहर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्राें के हैं। एसपी ने दाेनाें थाना क्षेत्राें के एसएचओ काे बदमाशाें काे पकड़ने के लिए कहा है।

