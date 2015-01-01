पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:वक्ता बोले- राष्ट्र की एकता-अखण्डता को अक्षुण्ण रखने इंदिरा गांधी ने बलिदान कर दिया अपना जीवन

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की जयंती पर जिले भर हुए कार्यक्रम, श्रद्धांजलि सभाएं और वेबिनार

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इन्दिरा गांधी की 103 वीं जयन्ती पर राजीव गांधी स्टडी सर्किल की ओर से गुरुवार को राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार का आयोजन हुआ। वेबिनार में मुख्य वक्ता पूर्व केन्द्रीय विधि एवं वाणिज्य मंत्री डाॅ. सुदर्शन नचियपन ने स्व. इन्दिरा गांधी के व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि श्रीमती गांधी ने हमेशा राष्ट्र की एकता और अखण्डता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के लिए अपना जीवन बलिदान कर दिया। उन्होंने गांधी की भारत के प्रति दृष्टिकोण एवं उनके द्वारा सार्वजनिक जीवन में किए गए योगदान पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला।

मुख्य अतिथि कोटा तकनीकी विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो.आरए गुप्ता ने इन्दिरा गांधी के व्यक्तित्व पर प्रकाश डाला। तमिलनाडु इकाई के समन्वयक प्रो. पी.कंडास्वामी ने विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में विचार रखे। राजीव गांधी स्टडी सर्किल के राष्ट्रीय समन्वयक प्रो. सतीश राय ने विषय परिवर्तन करते हुए कहा कि गांधी देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री थीं, जिन्होंने अपना सम्पूर्ण जीवन गरीबों के उत्थान के लिए समर्पित किया।

जिला समन्वयक डाॅ.बिट्ठल बिस्सा ने कहा कि इन्दिरा गांधी वो महान महिला थीं जिन्होंने बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण किया एवं राजाओं के प्रिविपर्स समाप्त कर अपनी अटूट निर्णय क्षमता का परिचय दिया। वेबिनार में विभिन्न राज्यों एवं जिलों के संयोजकों ने अपनी भागीदारी निभाई।

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से पब्लिक पार्क स्थित इंदिरा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि कार्यक्रम जिला अध्यक्ष यशपाल गहलोत की अध्यक्षता में हुआ। पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते यशपाल गहलोत ने कहा कि इंदिरा का अविस्मरणीय योगदान आज़ादी से लेकर बाद में देश को एक नई दिशा देने वाला साबित हुआ।

बैंकों का राष्ट्रीयकरण करके इंदिरा ने सबको एक कड़ी के रूप में जोड़ने का कार्य किया। गजेंद्र सिंह, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष आनंद सिंह सोढ़ा, रमजान अली कच्छावा, महासचिव सुभाष स्वामी, आईटी सेल संयोजक विक्रम स्वामी, सचिव मनोज किराड़ू ने भी श्रद्धांजलि सभा को संबोधित किया। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी सांगीलाल वर्मा, महिला अध्यक्ष सुनीता गौड़, हबीबा चौधरी, आशा देवी स्वामी, सचिव मनोज चौधरी समेत तमाम कार्यकर्ता इस दौरान मौजूद रहे।

भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के आह्वान पर पूरे देश में मां तुझे सलाम कार्यक्रम द्वारा राहत सामग्री का वितरण किया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में कार्यकर्ताओं ने गुरुवार को झुग्गी झोपड़ों में जीवन यापन करने वाले 500 परिवारों को मास्क, कंबल व बच्चों के लिए गर्म कपड़े इत्यादि का वितरण किया। इस अवसर पर महासचिव अरुण व्यास, रविकांत वाल्मीकि, नरनारायण स्वामी, मुरली किराडू, राजा जोशी, विकास चांवरिया, रणविजय बोहरा, राज चांगरा, विवेक पुरोहित, आसिफ पठान आदि प्रमुख रूप से उपस्थित रहे।

वहीं, शहर जिला अध्यक्ष धनपत चायल ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ 111 जरूरतमंदों को कंबल बांटे। रतनबिहारी पार्क में इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर पुष्पांजलि भेंट की। इस दौरान मनोज सारण, देवेंद्र बिस्सा, फरमान कोहली, पंकज लोहिया आदि मौजूद रहे। वहीं, राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर राजीव नगर दलित बस्ती में श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन किया गया। पूर्व कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सांगीलाल वर्मा व पूर्व महामंत्री चंद्रशेखर चांवरिया ने गांधी की जयंती पर दलित बस्ती में बच्चों को मिठाई बांटी व शिक्षा संबंधी पुस्तकों का वितरण किया।

इस अवसर पर हीरालाल मेघवाल, सतीश चांवरिया, दिनेश नायक, सुरेश वाल्मीकि आदि लोग मौजूद रहे। राजीव गांधी प्रतिमा कमेटी मानव सेवा संस्थान के द्वारा इंदिरा गांधी प्रतिमा स्थल पर पुष्पांजलि कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। अध्यक्ष दिनेश व्यास ने बताया कि इंदिरा गांधी ने राजनीतिक के क्षेत्र में दबंग महिला थी और भारत देश में एशियाड खेल करवा के पूरे विश्व में भारत की पहचान बनाई। इस दौरान रोहित गहलोत, हरिराम, मेहबूब भुट्‌टा, मुश्ताक अली, नरसिंह दास, सईदा बेगम, ममता सहित अनेक लोग उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें