पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • The Team Reached The Bhujia Factory, Took The Question On The Mixing Of Rice In The Bhujis, The Operator Said, They Write On The Packing

नोखा में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:भुजिया फैक्ट्री पर पहुंची टीम ने लिए सेंपल, भुजियों में चावल मिलाने पर उठाया सवाल, संचालक ने बताया, पैकिंग पर लिखते हैं ये

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नोखा में एक प्रतिष्ठान पर पैकिंग सामान की छानबीन करते चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारी
  • पैकिंग सामग्री पर न एक्सपायरी डेट और न ही कीमत की जानकारी

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान अब शहर से निकलकर कस्बों तक पहुंच गया है। बुधवार को बीकानेर की नोखा तहसील में चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने पहुंचकर सेम्पल एकत्र किए। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि तीन प्रतिष्ठानों पर पहुंचकर सेम्पल लिए गए हैं, सभी जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। डॉ. मीणा अपनी टीम के साथ नोखा रीको क्षेत्र में अग्रवाल इंडस्ट्रीज पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान वहां बन रहे भुजिया देखा और उसमें उपयोग में आ रही सामग्री की पड़ताल की। भुजिया में चावल मिलाने पर सवाल उठाया गया लेकिन प्रतिष्ठान संचालक ने प्रमाण दिया कि वो अपने सामान के रैपर पर बताता है कि इसमें चावल मिला हुआ है। यहां से विभाग ने सात सैम्पल लिए हैं, जिसकी जांच की जायेगी। बाद में यह टीम नोखा के मरोठी चौक पहुंची, गणगौर स्वीट सेंटर का निरीक्षण किया। वहां दुकानों पर रखी गयी मिठाइयों में उसके बनाने की दिनांक अंकित नहीं मिली। कई अन्य अनियमितताएं भी मिली है। यहां ‘केसर गुलाब’ जामुन के सैंपल लिए गए। डॉ. मीणा ने सभी उत्पादों पर कीमत व एक्सपायरी डेट लिखने के निर्देश दिए।

बर्फ के गोले की दुकान में नष्ट करवाई जैली

निरीक्षण के दौरान ‘शर्मा जी छत्ते वाले की दुकान’ निरीक्षण किया गया, जहां उपयोग में आ रही जैली को घटिया मानते हुए मौके पर ही नष्ट करवाया। इस दौरान दुकानदार को चेतावनी दी गई कि दोबारा इस तरह का सामान मिलता है तो उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया जायेगा। टीम के साथ तहसीलदार द्वारका प्रसाद शर्मा, बीसीएमओ डॉ श्याम बाजाज सहित अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलक्षण दिखने और संक्रमितों के संपर्क में आने पर एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट ठीक नहीं, ट्रैवल से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट करवाएं - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें