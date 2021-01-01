पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहली बार तिरंगा:आजादी से पांच साल पहले ही लहरा दिया था बैदों के चौक में तिरंगा

बीकानेर36 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर में आजादी के लिए पहली बार वर्ष 1942 में तिरंगा फहराने वाले रामनारायण शर्मा - Dainik Bhaskar
ये बात दिसम्बर 1942 की है। भीड़भाड़ वाले बैदों के चौक में लोग आ जा रहे थे। इसी बीच एक युवक आया और हाथ में रखे एक तिरंगे को बीच बाजार में लहरा दिया। जोर से नारा लगाया, वंदेमातरम्, भारत माता की जय। अब हर कोई चकित था। कुछ समय की असहजता के बाद हर किसी ने वंदेमातरम् का नारा लगा दिया। दरअसल, देश में अंग्रेजों का राज था और तिरंगा फहराना अपराध की श्रेणी में आता था। ये युवक थे रामनारायण शर्मा, जाे आजादी मिलने तक अंग्रेजों से लड़ते रहे।

उस दिन बैदों के चौक में तिरंगा फहरा तो देखते ही देखते लोगों की भीड़ जुटने लगी। एक के बाद एक देशभक्त वंदेमातरम के नारे लगा रहा था। माहौल बदल गया था, सुस्त पड़े इस क्षेत्र में अब आजादी पाने की ललक जाग उठी थी। हर कोई इस तिरंगे को छूने की कोशिश में था, जो छू गया, वो स्वयं को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहा था। यहां से रामनारायण शर्मा तिरंगा हाथ में लेकर निकल पड़े। उनके साथ बड़ी संख्या में लोग साथ चल पड़े। सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग बैदों के चौक से मोहता चौक पहुंचे। यहां से तेलीवाड़ा होते हुए दाऊजी मंदिर तक आ गए।

गिरफ्तार हुए पर डरे नहीं

जैसे ही राज को पता चला कि सैकड़ों लोगों की भीड़ देशभक्ति के नारे लगाते हुए आगे बढ़ रही है, वैसे ही प्रशासन हरकत में आ गया। रामनारायण शर्मा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। सिविल कोतवाली थाने ले जाया गया। बताया जाता है कि वहां शर्मा को खूब यातनाएं दी गई। गिरफ्तारी के बाद चार-पांच दिन वो पुलिस के कब्जे में रहे। बाद में वैद्य मघाराम ने उनकी जमानत करवाई। हालांकि तिरंगा फहराने पर उनके खिलाफ मामला चलता रहा।

तेज हुआ आजादी का आंदोलन

देशभर में वर्ष 1942 में आजादी का आंदोलन तेज हो गया था। रामनारायण शर्मा की ओर से तिरंगा फहराने से यह आंदोलन बीकानेर में तेज हो गया। सत्यदेव विद्यालंकर की ओर से संपादित एक पुस्तक बीकानेर का राजनीतिक विकास और मघाराम वैद्य में इसका जिक्र किया गया है।

प्रजा परिषद् ने बढ़ाया आजादी आंदोलन

बीकानेर में प्रजा परिषद ने आजादी के आंदोलन को आगे बढ़ाया था। इस घटना के बाद वैद्य मघाराम शर्मा ने झंडा सत्याग्रह बीकानेर में शुरू किया। बैदों के चौक से ही इस सत्याग्रह की शुरूआत मानी गई।

