‘परम्परा-सम्मान’ एवं ‘श्री सिद्धांत सम्मान’ अर्पण समारोह:परंपरा शब्द अपने आप में सबसे नवीन और सबसे आधुनिक है- मधु आचार्य

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साहि‍त्य एवं कला साधकों को ‘परम्परा सम्मान’ एवं ‘श्री सिद्धांत सम्मान’

‘परम्परा’ शब्द सतत और निरंतर गतिशील होने के कारण सबसे आधुनिक और नवीन शब्द है।’

ये उद्बोधन साहित्य अकादेमी नई दिल्ली के उत्तर क्षेत्र मण्डल के संयोजक मधु आचार्य ‘आशावादी’ ने कला-साहित्य एवं संस्कृति के संरक्षण एवं संवर्द्धन को समर्पित संस्था ‘परम्परा’ बीकानेर-चैन्नई द्वारा आयोजित ‘परम्परा-सम्मान’ एवं ‘श्री सिद्धांत सम्मान’ अर्पण समारोह की अध्यक्षता करते हुए गुरुवार को व्यक्त किए।

आचार्यों की बगेची में कोविड 19 की गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए समारोह में ‘परम्परा सम्मान’ से पत्रकार व लेखक सरल विशारद को एवं कला-साधक पं. केशव शर्मा को सम्मानित किया गया। इसी तरह ‘श्री सिद्धांत सम्मान’ स्व. श्रीलाल जोशी, लोक गायक सुशील छंगाणी एवं कौशल विकास के क्षेत्र में ओम प्रकाश सुथार को दिया गया।

संस्था संयोजक डाॅ. श्रीलाल मोहता ने कहा कि ‘परम्परा’ संस्था द्वारा 25 वर्षों से बीकानेर के शहरी एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कला-साहित्य एवं संस्कृति के संरक्षण एवं संवर्द्धन से जुड़े विभिन्न आयामों पर प्रभावी रूप से सार्थक कार्य किया जा रहा है।

इन्हीं कार्यों की अगली कड़ी में कोविड-19 के विकट और निराशा के माहौल में संस्था द्वारा अपने सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व के तहत आज साहित्य, कला एवं सामाजिक विकास के क्षेत्र में अपना उल्लेखनीय अवदान देने वाले महानुभावों को ‘परम्परा-सम्मान’ एवं ‘श्री सिद्धांत सम्मान’ से सम्मानित कर एक सकारात्मक और आशा का वातावरण तैयार करने की का प्रयास किया गया है।

स्वागत भाषण देते हुए ओम कुबेरा ने कहा कि इस प्रकार के सकारात्मक सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व निर्वाह से संस्था का गौरव बढ़ा है। सम्मानित विभूतियों ने संस्था को धन्यवाद दिया। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. ब्रजरतन जोशी, डाॅ. चन्द्र शर्मा आदि ने भी अपने विचार रखे। संस्था के कोषाध्यक्ष अविनाश भार्गव ने आभार स्वीकारा।

लॉकडाउन के बाद साहित्य का पहला लाइव आयोजन... हर चेहरे पर मास्क, लोगों की संख्या भी निश्चित

लॉकडाउन के बाद साहित्य के क्षेत्र में कोई लाइव आयोजन नहीं हुआ। सभी आयोजन वर्चुअल ही हुए। अब जबकि लोग निराशा के माहौल में डूबते जा रहे हैं।

आयोजन करते समय कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना करना भूल रहे हैं। ऐसे समय में परंपरा संस्था का यह आयोजन एक सीख देता है। आयोजन किया गया।

हर चेहरे पर मास्क लगाए गए। सैनेटराइजर की पूर्ण व्यवस्था की गई। आयोजन स्थल पर लोगों की सीमित संख्या तय की गई। इसी तरह की स्वत: पाबंदियों से यदि लोग आयोजन करेंगे तो कोरोना हारेगा, हम जीतेंगे।

