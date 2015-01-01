पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकारिणी विस्तार:पंचायत चुनाव में आके जा रहे हैं कार्यकर्ता, संगठन में उसी हिसाब से मिलेगा ओहदा

बीकानेर
कांग्रेस में भले प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी और जिला संगठन का विस्तार होना हो लेकिन इसी बीच हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव कार्यकर्ताओं को आकने के लिए पार्टी को मौका मिल गया है। पार्टी ने कुछ चुनिंदा लोगों को जिला और प्रदेश स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका आकलन के लिए लगाया है। ताकि यह पता लग सके कि कौन कार्यकर्ता पंचायत चुनाव में कितने मनोयोग से लगा है और उसकी चुनाव में क्या भूमिका है।

सूत्र बताते हैं कि पंचायत चुनाव के बाद जब संगठन विस्तार होगा तो कार्यकर्ताओं को उसी हिसाब से पार्टी में ओहदा दिया जाएगा। सरपंच चुनाव में तो पार्टी ने लोगों से किसी एक उम्मीदवार के पक्ष से दूर रहने को कहा था लेकिन पंचायत समिति और जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका अहम है और उस पर पैनी नजर प्रदेश के नेताओं की लगी हुई है। हालांकि अभी तक कार्यकर्ताओं को इसकी खबर नहीं लगी है लेकिन इतना तय है कि जिस जिले में ज्यादा प्रधान और जिला प्रमुख बनेंगे वहां के कार्यकर्ताओं को संगठन में तवज्जो मिलना लाजिमी है।

कई जिलाध्यक्ष वापस इस पद पर काबिज बने रहना चाहते हैं इसके लिए उन्हें पार्टी में जी जान से मेहनत कर प्रधान और जिला प्रमुख बनवाने होंगे वरना उनके बदलने के आसार मजबूत हो जाएंगे। जानकारों का कहना है कि पहले संगठन का विस्तार और बाद में पंचायत चुनाव कराने की मंशा पार्टी की थी

लेकिन अचानक चुनाव आयोग ने चुनाव घोषित कर दिए तो पार्टी ने अब कार्यकर्ताओं को परखने का फैसला कर लिया। बीकानेर में शहर और देहात दोनों अध्यक्षों के बदले जाने की संभावनाएं मजबूत होने लगी हैं। देहात अध्यक्ष महेंद्र गहलोत का कहना है कि हम पूरी लगन और मेहनत से पार्टी की सेवा कर रहे हैं।

