काेविड के गहराते संकट में धुंधली-सी उम्मीद:परकाेटे में 50% पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे थे, 4 दिनाें में 35% तक आए, यूं ही डाउन ट्रेंड रहा तो हम जल्द पा सकते हैं निजात

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परकाेटे में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा राेगी रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे हैं वहां पाॅजिटिविटी प्रतिशत कम हाे रहा है
  • 2.11 लाख सैंपल में से 21 हजार पाॅजिटिव यानी साै में से लगभग 90 लाेग चपेट में नहीं आए, प्रति साै में से एक माैत
  • बचने और जल्द निजात पाने का अब भी इकलाैता उपाय, मास्क

काेविड प्रकाेप के चरम से जूझ रहे जिले में हर दिन बड़ी तादाद में नए राेगी रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे हैं। माैतें हाे रही हैं। पाेस्ट काेविड से बिगड़े हालात ने भयभीत कर रखा है। मतलब यह कि संकट पूरी तरह गहराया हुआ लग रहा है। इन सबके बीच उम्मीद की एक धुंधली-सी किरण भी दिखने लगी है। उम्मीद यह है कि जिस परकाेटे में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा राेगी रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे हैं वहां पाॅजिटिविटी प्रतिशत कम हाे रहा है। मसलन, कुछ दिन पहले तक परकाेटे और आस-पास के इलाके से लिए जा रहे सैंपल में से 50 फीसदी तक पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हाेने लगे थे।

यह आंकड़ा नीचे उतरता हुआ पिछले चार दिनाे में लगभग 35 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गया है। पूरे जिले के लिहाज से बात करें ताे अक्टूबर महीने में कुल सैंपल में से पाॅजिटिव का प्रतिशत 30 के आंकड़े तक पहुंच गया। विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकाें का मानना है कि परकाेटा और इससे सटते शहरी क्षेत्र में लगभग हर दूसरे घर में पाॅजिटिव का डायरेक्ट कांटेक्ट हाे चुका है।

ऐसे में अगर हर्ड इम्युनिटी का सिद्धांत काम करता है ताे शहर जल्द इस बीमारी के चरम काे लगभग छू चुका है। ऐसे में अब आंकड़ाें में उतार के संकेत मिलने चाहिए। हालांकि जिले के स्वास्थ्य महकमे के तथ्याें काे ही पुख्ता मान लिया जाए तब भी दाे नवंबर तक 21486 पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हाे चुके हैं। चाैंकाने और डराने वाले इस आंकड़े के पीछे एक सच्चाई यह भी है कि इतने राेगी 2.11 लाख लाेगाें की जांच में से रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। मतलब यह कि साै में 10 पाॅजिटिव। ऐसे में 90 फीसदी लाेग अब भी बीमारी से बचे हुए हैं।

जयपुर के जांच दल ने काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में निरीक्षण किया, सरकार काे जाएगी रिपाेर्ट

कैबिनेट मंत्री डा.बी.डी.कल्ला की सीएम काे की गई शिकायत के बाद शुरू हुआ पीबीएम में व्यवस्थाओं के जांच-परख का काम अब तक चल रहा है। पहले जांच करने आई कमिश्नर शिवांगी स्वर्णकार ने यहां कई खामियां पाई। इन्हें सात दिन में सुधारने का निर्देश दिया। कमिश्नर ने सात दिन बाद चार सदस्यीय दल का गठन कर बीकानेर भेजा। इस टीम में अतिरिक्त निदेशक भवानीसिंह पालावत, एसएमएस मेडिकल काॅलेज के अतिरिक्त प्राचार्य डा.दीपक माथुर, एसएमएस में मेडिसिन के प्राेफेसर डा.सुधीर मेहता, एनस्थिसिया के प्राेफेसर डा.श्रीपाल मीणा काे शामिल किया।

दल के सदस्याें ने काेविड हाॅस्पिटल, एमसीएच विंग, पाेस्ट काेविड में हालात देखे। मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य डा.एस.एस.राठाैड़, सुपरिंटेंडेंट डा.माेहम्मद सलीम, मेडिसिन विभागाध्यक्ष डा.बी.के.गुप्ता, काेविड के नवनियुक्त नाेडल अधिकारी डा.संजय काेचर, डा.देवेन्द्र अग्रवाल आदि के साथ मीटिंग की।

^इस बीमारी के बारे में कुछ भी प्रिडिक्ट कर पाना बहुत मुश्किल है लेकिन परकाेटे और आस-पास के हालात देखते हुए लगता है कि काफी ज्यादा लाेग भले ही पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट न हुए हाें लेकिन पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें के लाइव कांटेक्ट में आ चुके हैं। हर्ड इम्युनिटी का सिद्धांत काम करता है ताे उम्मीद यह की जानी चाहिए कि शहर अब रिकवरी की ओर भी तेजी से बढ़ेगा। इन सबके बीच बचने का उपाय अब भी एक ही है और वह है मास्क।
डा.संजय काेचर, सीनियर प्राेफेसर मेडिसिन एवं काेविड नाेडल प्रभारी
^10.16 फीसदी कुल सैंपल में से पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। मृत्युदर एक प्रतिशत से भी कम है। लाेग पैनिक हाेने की बजाय मास्क पहने। दूरी रखें। बीमारी काे जल्द नियंत्रित करने में स्वास्थ्य टीमें, डाक्टर दिन-रात लगे हैं।
डा.बी.एल.मीणा, सीएमएचओ, बीकानेर

