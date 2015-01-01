पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद के चुनाव:तीसरा उम्मीदवार लगाएगा भाजपा और कांग्रेस में सेंध

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
खाजूवाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत दोनों ही पार्टियों के जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार मैदान में हैं

जिला परिषद के चुनाव दिवाली बाद परवान चढ़ने लगे हैं। भाजपा और कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार जी-जान से चुनाव जीतने की जुगत में लगे हैं। लेकिन दोनों ही राजनीतिक दलों में अब जिला प्रमुख के निर्दलीय तीसरे संभावित उम्मीदवार ने मतगणना से पहले ही खलबली मचा दी है। खबर है कि इस निर्दलीय संभावित तीसरे उम्मीदवार ने दोनों ही दलों में अपने समर्थक सेट कर दिए हैं।

इसके लिए टिकट वितरण से पहले ही पटकथा लिखी गई थी। जिसमें कई बड़े दिग्गज इस पटकथा में शामिल हैं। इसके लिए दो अलग-अलग स्क्रिप्ट लिखी गई हैं। अब सबकुछ चुनाव जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों पर है। अगर कांग्रेस के ज्यादातर उम्मीदवार जीते तो एक धड़ा सरिता चौहान के संभावित जिला प्रमुख के उम्मीदवार के खिलाफ खड़ा होगा।

ऐसे में दांव एक निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार पर खेला जा सकता है। अगर यह खेल सफल नहीं हुआ तो इसके विकल्प के रूप में भी दो स्क्रिप्ट और तैयार हैं। सभी जिला प्रमुख के दावेदारों की कोशिश है कि मतगणना के तुरंत बाद सभी उम्मीदवारों की बाड़े बंदी कर ली जाए ताकि मतगणना से पहले और बाद में उन्हें कोई प्रभावित न कर सके।

इस बीच सबसे ज्यादा नजरें तीन जगह टिकी है। इसमें से 2 वार्ड खाजूवाला विधानसभा और एक नोखा विधानसभा का है। खाजूवाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत दोनों ही पार्टियों के जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार मैदान में हैं। खाजूवाला विधायक गोविंदराम मेघवाल की पुत्री सरिता चौहान और पत्नी दूसरे वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। भाजपा ने यहां एक वार्ड से सांसद के पुत्र को मैदान में उतारा है। इन सबके बीच नोखा विधानसभा के एक वार्ड से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार भी ताल ठोक रहा है।

खाजूवाला के भाजपा और कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारों की जीत-हार के बाद नोखा से निर्दलीय दावेदार अपना समीकरण बैठाने की तैयारी में है। हालांकि दोनों ही पार्टियों के नेता इस बात का दावा कर रहे हैं कि जिला प्रमुख उनकी पार्टी का ही होगा।

