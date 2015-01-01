पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएलएड पर रोक:प्रदेश में प्राथमिक शिक्षक बनने के इच्छुक हजारों विद्यार्थी परेशान, ढाई सौ से अधिक कॉलेज में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया हुई बाधित

बीकानेर12 मिनट पहले
  • पहले दो बार बढ़ाई तिथि, अब अदालत के आदेश के बाद शुरू होगी प्रवेश प्रक्रिया

प्रदेश के प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में पढ़ाने के लिए शिक्षक तैयार करने वाले डीएलएड (डिप्लोमा इन एलीमेंट्री एज्यूकेशन) पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के लिए मामला अटक गया है। इस साल काउंसलिंग से दूर रखे गए महाविद्यालयों के अदालत में जाने के बाद अटका यह मामला अनिश्चितकाल के लिए आगे बढ़ गया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार प्री डीएलएड के समन्वयक पालाराम मेवता ने अध्यापक शिक्षा संस्थानों में प्रवेश के लिए 26 अक्टूबर से अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर जारी ऑनलाइन पंजीयन एवं काउंसलिंग कार्यक्रम राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय के निर्देश पर अगली अधिसूचना जारी होने तक स्थगित कर दिया है। पूर्व में यह मामला नौ नवम्बर तक के लिए रोका गया था। अब गुरुवार को इस संबंध में आगामी अधिसूचना तक रोक दिया है।

क्या है मामला
दरअसल, प्रदेश के करीब तीस डीएलएड संस्थाओं को पिछले साल अदालत के माध्यम से मान्यता मिली थी। इस बार इन सभी संस्थाओं के मानदंडों की जांच को कारण बताते हुए प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। इस पर संस्थाएं फिर अदालत पहुंच गई। अब तक 23 संस्थाओं को अदालत ने स्थगन आदेश देते हुए प्रवेश के लिए अनुमति दे दी। ऐसे में अब शिक्षा विभागीय पंजीयक कार्यालय ने न्यायालय के निर्णय होने पर ही काउंसलिंग शुरू करने का निर्णय किया है।

राज्यभर में हजारों को इंतजार
प्रदेश भर के करीब ढाई सौ डीएलएड कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए हजारों विद्यार्थी इंतजार कर रहे हैं। शिक्षा विभागीय पंजीयक कार्यालय अगर इन सभी कॉलेजों में प्रवेश देते हुए अपनी जांच करता तो यह स्थिति नहीं होती। जब गत वर्ष कॉलेज में प्रवेश मिला ही है तो निश्चित ही इस बार उन्हें प्रवेश देना था। गत वर्ष वाले विद्यार्थी अब तो द्वितीय वर्ष में आ गए हैं।

