पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पड़ताल:इंटरनेट काॅलिंग से धमकी, फिराैती मांग रहे अपराधी, पुलिस के लिए ट्रेस करना चुनाैती

बीकानेर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिम जरूरी नहीं, एप्लीकेशंस डाउनलाेड कर काॅलिंग करते हैं
  • पिछले दिनाें व्यापारियाें काे वर्चुअल काॅलिंग के जरिये धमकाकर ही मांगी गई फिराैती

पुलिस से बचने के लिए अपराधियों में इंटरनेट काॅलिंग का प्रचलन बढ़ रहा है। फिरौती और दूसरे अपराधों के लिए यह फिलहाल सेफ है। वजह इस तकनीक से न ताे अपराधियों का नाम पता चलता है और न ही उनकी लाेकेशन। ऐसे अपराधियाें काे ट्रेस करना फिलहाल पुलिस के लिए चुनाैती बन गई है।

अपराधियाें काे पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस आधुनिक संसाधनाें का इस्तेमाल करने में जुटी है ताे अपराधी भी वारदाताें काे अंजाम देने के लिए माॅर्डनाइज हाेने लगे हैं। खासकर व्यापारियाें काे डरा-धमकाकर फिराैती मांगने के मामलाें में। पिछले दिनाें बीकानेर में लगातार व्यापारियाें काे धमकाकर फिराैती मांगने और फायरिंग करने के कई मामले सामने आए। इनमें सबसे काॅमन बात यह थी कि अपराधियाें ने वर्चुअल काॅलिंग के जरिये व्यापारियाें काे फाेन किया और डरा-धमकाकर रुपए मांगे।

वर्चुअल काॅलिंग में किसी के नाम से सिम लेने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। कई एप्लीकेशंस हैं जिनकाे डाउनलाेड कर डाेंगल या ब्राड बेंड से इंटरनेट के जरिये किसी भी दूसरे देश के काेड या अन्य नंबराें से काॅल किया जा सकता है। काॅल करने वाले का नाम-पता या लाेकेशन का पता ही नहीं चलता। एटीएम और बैंक खाते से रुपए निकालने के लिए भी वर्चुअल काॅलिंग का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में अपराधियाें काे ट्रेस करना पुलिस के लिए चुनाैती बन गया है।

^इंटरनेट काॅलिंग करने वाले का पता लगाना पुलिस के लिए बेहद मुश्किल है। इसी कारण ज्यादातर अपराधी आजकल अपराध काे अंजाम देने के लिए इसी का इस्तेमाल करने लगे हैं। पुलिस के साइबर एक्सपर्ट प्रयास करते हैं, लेकिन जिला स्तर पर ऐसी तकनीक नहीं है जिससे पुलिस काे काॅल करने वाले का पता चल जाए। ऐसे मामलाें में पुलिस काे दूसरे तरीकाें से अपराधी तक पहुंचती है।
- पवन कुमार मीणा, एएसपी सिटी

  • फिराैती की अनेक वारदाताें में सामने आया गैंगस्टर लाॅरेंस बिश्नाेई का नाम
  • हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने किया था संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के नंबर से काॅल

अवैध वसूली के लिए इनकाे की गई इंटरनेट काॅलिंग

  • व्यापार उद्याेग मंडल के अध्यक्ष जुगल राठी काे फाेन कर कराेड़ाें रुपए की फिराैती मांगी गई। नहीं देने पर 20 अप्रैल काे कार पर फायरिंग की गई। मामले में गैगस्टर लारेंस बिश्नाेई और हिस्ट्रीशीटर राेहित गाेदारा का नाम सामने आया।
  • भाजपा के शहर महामंत्री माेहन सुराणा के भतीजे नरेन्द्र सुराणा काे फाेन कर जान से मारने की धमकी देकर रुपए मांगे गए। नहीं दिए ताे 19 अक्टूबर की रात काे 2.30 बजे इन्द्रा चाैक में उसके घर पर फायरिंग की गई और कार काे आग लगा दी।
  • सदर पुलिस थाने के हिस्ट्रीशीटर सलमान भुट्टा ने रानीबाजार निवासी इस्लाम काे इंटरनेट काॅलिंग कर धमकाया और बाद में उसके घर फायरिंग और आगजनी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया था। धमकाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए नंबर संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के थे।
  • काेटगेट पुलिस ने बेटे के नाम फर्जी मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनाकर पैराेल हासिल करने के मामले में हथियार तस्कर माेहम्मद अमीन काे गिरफ्तार किया था। उससे भी इंटरनेट काॅलिंग किए जाने की जानकारी मिली।
  • पिछले साल दिसंबर में व्यापारी दीपक पारीक काे भी फाेन कर फिराैती मांगी गई थी। इसके लिए आठ-दस फाेन किए गए। बाद में पारीक की भतीजी के माेबाइल पर भी फाेन किया गया। इस मामले में भी लाॅरेंस बिश्नाेई और संपत नेहरा का नाम सामने आया, लेकिन गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई थी।
  • नाेखा में व्यापारी जेठमल दरग काे फाेन कर धमकाया गया और रुपए मांगे। तीन दिसंबर काे नागाैर राेड पर लग्जरी गाड़ी में सवार जेठमल और उसकी पत्नी पर फायरिंग कर जानलेवा हमला किया।
  • जेल में आजीवन कारावास की सजा भुगत रहे हरियाणा के संदीप उर्फ साेनू संदा ने 29 अक्टूबर, 19 काे रानीबाजार निवासी हेमंत कुमार साेनी काे फाेन कर रुपए मांगे। नहीं दिए ताे दुबारा फाेन किया और उसी समय हेमंत के घर के बाहर दाे युवकों ने उसकी कार में तोड़फोड़ कर दी। पुलिस ने जेल से अभियुक्त काे गिरफ्तार कर माेबाइल और डाेंगल बरामद किया था।
  • बीकानेर जिले में क्रिकेट सटाेरियाें के खिलाफ मामलाें में भी इंटरनेट काॅलिंग किया जाना सामने आया है।
  • श्रीगंगानगर के व्यापारी लीलाधर मित्तल काे भी काॅल कर एक कराेड़ रुपए की फिराैती मांगी गई थी। नहीं देने पर आठ नवंबर काे उसके दामाद शुभम मित्तल पर फायरिंग की गई। इस मामले में लाॅरेंस बिश्नाेई का नाम आया। बीकानेर से भी दाे अभियुक्ताें काे गिरफ्तार किया गया था।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें