साइबर ठगी:माेबाइल पर तीन एसएमएस आए और खाते से निकल गए 3.28 लाख रुपए

बीकानेर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • न काेई लिंक मिला, न ओपी पूछा, हिमाचल प्रदेश स्थित बैंक के खाते में पहुंची रकम, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

एक व्यक्ति के माेबाइल पर तीन एसएमएस आए और उसके खाते से 3.28 लाख रुपए निकल गए। एसएमएस में न काेई लिंक आया और न ही काेई ओटीपी पूछा गया। इसके बावजूद रुपए कटकर हिमाचल प्रदेश स्थित बैंक के एक खाते में ट्रांसफर हाे गए। समता नगर निवासी शरतचन्द्र मेहता (57) का शार्दुलगंज स्थित एसबीआई में खाता है। 12 दिसंबर की शाम उनके माेबाइल पर तीन मैसेज आए जाे संदिग्ध थे।

मेहता ने एटीएम जाकर मिनी स्टेटमेंट लिया ताे पता चला कि उनके खाते से 3.28 लाख रुपए निकल गए। एसएमएस में न ताे काेई लिंक आया था और न ही काेई ओटीपी पूछा गया। इसके बावजूद रुपए निकल गए। एसबीआई शाखा में जाकर पता किया ताे सामने आया कि हिमाचल प्रदेश के सुन्दरनगर में नागबाग निवासी सुनील कुमार ने खाते से रुपए निकलवाए और अपने एसबीआई खाते में ट्रांसफर करवा लिए।

चार बार 25-25 हजार रुपए तुरंत ही आगे ट्रांसफर भी कर दिए। सुनील ने एटीएम से भी चार बार 9-9 हजार रुपए निकलवाए। हालांकि, बाद में बैंक ने मेहता के खाते में 2 लाख 27 हजार 500 रुपए जमा भी करवा दिए। इस संबंध में सदर थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया गया है। जांच एसएचओ महावीरप्रसाद करेंगे।

