पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • Twenty five Lakh Children Are Waiting In The State For The Decision Of The Government, Neither The Syllabus Has Been Reduced Nor The Exam Date Is Being Announced.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पांचवीं व आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा:प्रदेश में पच्चीस लाख बच्चे कर रहे हैं सरकार के निर्णय का इंतजार, न पाठ्यक्रम कम हुआ है और न परीक्षा तिथि घोषित हो रही है

बीकानेर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा निदेशक परीक्षा के संबंध में राज्य सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेज रहे हैं
  • अब सरकार से मांगा जा रहा है मार्गदर्शन

दीपावली के बाद सर्दी के कारण कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका है। ऐसे में शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूलों को तीस नवम्बर तक बंद करने के आदेश कर दिए हैं। इस बीच पांचवीं व आठवीं बोर्ड के करीब पच्चीस लाख विद्यार्थी सरकार के निर्णय का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इन कक्षाओं की न तो परीक्षा तिथि तय हो पा रही है और न ही पाठ्यक्रम करने की घोषणा की गई है। नतीजतन राज्यभर में असमंजस की स्थिति है। इस बीच प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा विभाग ने शिक्षा मंत्री से इस संबंध में मार्गदर्शन मांगा है।

पिछले साल भी नहीं हुई परीक्षा
पांचवीं व आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा पिछले सत्र में भी आयोजित नहीं हो पाई थी। पंजीयक शिक्षा विभागीय परीक्षा कार्यालय के निर्देशन में राज्य के सभी डाइट्स इस परीक्षा का संचालन करते हैं। पिछले सत्र में यह परीक्षा मार्च अप्रेल में होनी थी लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण परीक्षा नहीं हुई। बाद में सभी बच्चों को उत्तीर्ण घोषित कर दिया गया।

अभी आवेदन ही नहीं
राज्य में अब तक पांचवीं व आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के आवेदन पत्र भरने के निर्देश ही जारी नहीं हुए हैं। आमतौर पर नवम्बर में परीक्षा फार्म भरे जाते हैं। अगर शिक्षा सत्र को आगे करते हुए मई-जून में भी परीक्षा होती है तो शिक्षा विभाग को अभी आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू करनी होगी। गत वर्ष पांचवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में १४ लाख विद्यार्थी बैठे थे जबकि आठवीं बोर्ड में यह संख्या दस लाख थी। इस बार पच्चीस लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थी दोनों कक्षाओं में पंजीकृत है।

अब तक पढ़ाई शून्य
प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूल १५ मार्च से ही बंद है। ऐसे में किसी भी स्कूल में पढ़ाई नहीं हुई। ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं कुछ निजी स्कूलों में ही संचालित हुई है। इसमें भी अधिकांश केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की है। राजस्थान बोर्ड से जुड़े स्कूलों में नाम मात्र की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हुई है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से अधिकांश बच्चे आते हैं, जहां ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं नहीं लगी। सरकार की ओर से शुरू की गई ऑनलाइन योजनाएं भी यहां लाभ नहीं दे पाई।

पाठ्यक्रम भी कम नहीं
प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा विभाग ने पांचवीं व आठवीं सहित किसी भी कक्षा का पाठ्यक्रम अभी कम नहीं किया है। केवल दसवीं व बारहवीं कक्षा का पाठ्यक्रम कम हो पाया है। ऐसे में ऑनलाइन कक्षा ले रहे विद्यार्थी को भी नहीं पता कि वो जो पढ़ रहा है, वो परीक्षा में होगा या नहीं।

मार्गदर्शन कक्षा भी नहीं
राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन में नौंवी से बारहवीं तक के बच्चों को मार्गदर्शन परीक्षा के लिए छूट दी गई है लेकिन आठवीं कक्षा के बच्चों को यह छूट भी नहीं है। ऐसे में विद्यार्थियों का स्कूल शिक्षकों से कोई सम्पर्क नहीं है।

पंजीयक पालाराम मेवता से सीधी बात
सवाल : इस साल पांचवीं व आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा होगी?
जवाब : इस बारे में अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं हो सका है। सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेज दिए हैं।

सवाल : माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर ने पाठ्यक्रम कम कर दिया लेकिन पांचवीं व आठवीं में नहीं हुआ, क्यों?
जवाब : शिक्षा निदेशक को प्रस्ताव भेजे हुए हैं, वहां स्वीकृति के बाद ही आगे कोई निर्णय होगा।

सवाल : आपने तो पच्चीस लाख विद्यार्थियों के एक करोड़ से अधिक पेपर प्रकाशित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है? जब परीक्षा पर ही संशय है तो पेपर प्रकाशन क्यों?
जवाब : ऐसा कुछ नहीं है, पेपर प्रकाशित करने का निर्णय तब होगा, जब परीक्षा करने का निर्णय हो जायेगा। सरकार से मागदर्शन मांगा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें