खाजूवाला में बाइक भिड़ंत:आमने सामने भिड़ी दो बाइक, एक की मौत, तीन घायल

बीकानेर19 मिनट पहले
खाजूवाला में एक्सीडेंट। - Dainik Bhaskar
खाजूवाला में एक्सीडेंट।

बीकानेर के खाजूवाला क्षेत्र में आमने सामने बाइक टकराने से एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं तीन जने घायल हो गए। खास बात ये है कि एक भी बाइक सवार ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना हुआ था व चारों के सिर में ही चोट लगी है। इस हादसे में मरने वाला युवक करमीसर का निवासी है। जिसका नाम मोहन राम जाट पुत्र गिरधारी लाल उम्र 60 है। वो करमीसर के माताजी मंदिर के पास रहता है। वहीं विजेंद्र पुत्र सुखराम नायक 17 पीबी उम्र 24 वर्ष, गोपीराम पुत्र दलूराम जाट 17 पीबी 34 वर्ष और कृष्ण पुत्र दलीप नायक उम्र 30 वर्ष गांव नगराणा संगरिया रोड हनुमानगढ़ घायल हो गए हैं। तीनों घायलों को बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है। ये दुर्घटना खाजूवाला से मात्र 1 किमी दूर खाजूवाला-दंतौर रोड पर गोपाल गोशाला के सामने हुई है।

खाजूवाला एसएचओ रमेश कुमार सर्वटा मौके पर पहुंचे व घायलों को सम्भाला। तब तक लोग वहां वीडियो बनाते रहे, फ़ोटो खींचते रहे।

काश हेलमेट पहन लेते
एक बाइक पर तीन जने सवार थे जबकि एक पर एक ही था। किसी ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना हुआ था। ऐसे में तीनों के सिर में चोट आई है। घायलों की हालत गम्भीर बताई जा रही है।

अस्पताल में घायल।
अस्पताल में घायल।
