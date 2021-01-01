पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्त फैसला:नैक की मान्यता नहीं लेने वाले यूनिवर्सिटी, कॉलेजों में 2022 से बंद हो जाएगी पढ़ाई

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: लोकेंद्र सिंह तोमर
नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 के तहत यूजीसी ने उच्च शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए सख्त नियम तय कर दिए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 के तहत यूजीसी ने उच्च शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए सख्त नियम तय कर दिए हैं।
  • नैक स्कोर उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों के लिए जरूरी, 165 विवि होंगे मेंटर

अगले सत्र यानी 2022 से 2.5 या उससे अधिक नैक स्कोर वाले विवि और कॉलेज में ही पढ़ाई हो सकेगी। नई शिक्षा नीति 2020 के तहत यूजीसी ने उच्च शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए सख्त नियम तय कर दिए हैं। देशभर में 936 विवि और करीब 51 हजार से ज्यादा कॉलेजों को एक साल के भीतर राष्ट्रीय मूल्यांकन एवं प्रत्यायन परिषद (नैक) की मान्यता लेनी होगी।

यदि किसी शिक्षण संस्थान के पास 2.5 या उससे अधिक नैक स्कोर नहीं है तो ऐसे संस्थान अगले साल से पढाई नहीं करा सकेंगे। इस संबंध में यूजीसी के सचिव रजनीश जैन ने सभी राज्यों और उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों को पत्र लिखा है। यूजीसी रेगुलेशन 2012 के तहत उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों के लिए नैक मान्यता अनिवार्य की गई थी। हर छह साल के बाद उन्हें फिर मान्यता लेनी होगी। नैक मान्यता के लिए आवेदन न करने वाले संस्थानों को प्रोत्साहित करने 165 बड़े विवि को उनका मेंटर बनाया गया है।
मान्यता के 7 आधार, 1000 अंक

अभी तक उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों को नैक एक्रेडिएशन जरूरी नहीं था। भारत में नैक उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों का आकलन और प्रत्यापन करके स्कोर जारी करती है। अभी यूजीसी विभिन्न विवि को मिलाकर एक कमेटी गठित कर देती थी, जो विवि और कॉलेज, शिक्षक, छात्र अनुपात, रिजल्ट, रिसर्च समेत अन्य मापदंडों के आधार पर नैक स्कोर करती थी।

अब आईआईएम, आईआईटी को भी इसमें शामिल किया जा रहा है। यूजीसी की ओर से नैक मान्यता के लिए सात आधार तय किए गए हैं। इसमें करिकुलम, टीचिंग-लर्निंग, रिसर्च एक्सटेंशन , इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, स्टूडेंट सपोर्ट, गवर्नेंस लीडरशिप और इनोवेशन बेस प्रैक्टिस शामिल है। करिकुलम के लिए 150, टीचिंग-लर्निंग के 200, रिसर्च-एक्सटेंशन के 250 अंक तय किए गए हैं। शेष सभी चार बिंदुओं के लिए 100-100 तय किए गए हैं।
स्कोर कार्ड और ग्रेड से समझें स्थिति
सात बिंदुओं के 1000 अंकों के आधार पर स्कोर कार्ड तैयार होगा। हाई स्कोर 3.51 से 4 तक होगा और ऐसे कॉलेजों को ए++ ग्रेड मिलेगा। 3.26 से 3.50 के बीच ए+, 3.01 से 3.25 के बीच ग्रेड ए, 2.76 से 3.00 के बीच बी++, 2.51 से 2.75 के बीच बी+, 2.1 से 2.50 के बीच ग्रेड बी, 1.51 से 2.00 के बीच अंक पाने वाले सी ग्रेड हासिल करेंगे और 1.50 तक स्कोर वालों को डी ग्रेड दिया जाएगा।
टॉप 500 में भारत के सिर्फ आठ
क्यूएस वर्ल्ड रैकिंग 2021 में दुनिया के 500 शिक्षण संस्थानों में भारत के सिर्फ आठ इंस्टीटयूट हैं। आईआईटी मुंबई, 2020 की तुलना में नीचे खिसक गया है। क्यूएस लिस्ट में इसे 172वां स्थान मिला है जो 2020 में 152वें पायदान पर था। आईआईएससी बेंगलुर 185,आईआईटी दिल्ली 193, आईआईटी खड़गपुर 314 वें स्थान पर है। दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी को 501 से 510 के बीच जगह मिल पाई।

  • नैक तब किसी कॉलेज या विवि को नैक तभी ग्रेड देगा जब वहां व्यवस्थाएं अच्छी होंगी। बेहतर व्यवस्थाओं को ए ++ मिलेगा। जिनके पास बेहतर व्यवस्थाएं नहीं होगी, वहां ग्रेड अच्छा नहीं मिलेगा। यूजीसी का कदम बहुत सराहनीय है। अगर कॉलेज का ग्रेड अच्छा है तो अच्छी ग्रांट मिलेगी। इससे आने वाले एक दशक में बहुत अच्छा शैक्षणिक माहौल बनेगा। जिनके पास ग्रेड नहीं होगा वे पिछड़ते जाएंगे। छात्र भी उनको तवज्जो नहीं देंगे। - राजीव जैन कुलपति, राजस्थान विवि जयपुर
