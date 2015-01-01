पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय देशभक्ति प्रतियोगिताएं के लिए 15 तक भेजने आवेदन

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
प्रतिमा रक्षा सम्मान समिति द्वारा विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में राष्ट्रीय देशभक्ति प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित की जा रही है। जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्पिता गुप्ता ने बताया कि इन प्रतियोगिताओं का मुख्य उद्देश्य बच्चों में देश के प्रति प्रेम व सम्मान का जज्बा जगाना, विजय दिवस के बारे में बताना व स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के देश के प्रति किए बलिदानों को समझाना है। इसमें बच्चों को अपना वीडियो बनाकर ऑनलाइन भेजना होगा।

प्रतियोगिता तीन वर्ग में विभाजित किया है जिसमें प्रथम वर्ग में कक्षा नर्सरी से दो तक के छात्रों को विचित्र वेशभूषा जिसका विषय स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, द्वितीय वर्ग में कक्षा तीन से छठी तक के बच्चों को देशभक्ति के गीत पर नृत्य, व तृतीय वर्ग में कक्षा सातवीं से नवीं तक के बच्चों को विजय दिवस पर भाषण प्रतियोगिता रखी गई है। प्रतियोगिता मे शामिल होने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर हैं। प्रतियोगिताओं में रजिस्ट्रेशन पूर्णतया नि:शुल्क है। डॉ. गुप्ता ने बताया की प्रत्येक वर्ग से चयनित प्रथम 3 विजेताओं को संस्थान द्वारा पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

