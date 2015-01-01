पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोशल मीडिया से सड़क तक:अनर्गल बातें सोशल मीडिया पर लिखी तो सड़कों पर हो गया हंगामा

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नयाशहर थाने के आगे एकत्र लोगों ने एक बार तो रास्ता ही जाम कर दिया, बाद में धरने पर बैठ गए।

बीकानेर में एक दम्पत्ति के बीच हुई अनबन के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अनर्गल लिखने के मामले में एक पक्ष ने इतना हंगामा मचाया कि थाने के आगे का रास्ता ही जाम कर दिया। उधर, इस मामले में पुलिस पर आरोप है कि मामला निपटाने के बजाय दूसरे पति की थाने में पिटाई कर दी। हंगामा होने के बाद हेड कांस्टेबल जयप्रकाश बेनीवाल को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार मुक्ताप्रसाद कॉलोनी में रहने वाले एक दम्पति के बीच अर्से से अनबन चल रही थी। इस पर महिला के परिजन ने सोशल मीडिया पर युवक के घर वालों के खिलाफ अर्नगल लिख दिया। इस आशय की शिकायत करने आलोक शर्मा नयाशहर थाने पहुंच गया। उसका आरोप है कि बात सुनने के बजाय उसी के साथ पुलिस ने मारपीट की और बंद कर दिया। इस बारे में जब शर्मा के परिजनों को पता चला तो थाने पहुंचने शुरू हो गए। बाद में थाने के आगे ही रास्ता जाम कर दिया। थाने के आगे ही रास्ता जाम करने का यह पहला मामला था। नयाशहर थाना शहर के मुख्य मार्ग पर है ऐसे में दोनों तरफ भारी मात्रा में वाहन एकत्र हो गए। बाद में रास्ता तो खुल गया लेकिन धरना दिया गया। थाने के आगे ही दरियां लगा दी गई।

वृत्ताधिकारी शहर सुभाष शर्मा ने बताया कि जिस पुलिसकर्मी पर आलोक की बात नहीं सुनने का आरोप है और गुस्से में मारपीट करने की शिकायत की गई है, उसे लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया। मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें