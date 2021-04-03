पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत अमेरिका युद्धाभ्यास:काउंटर टेरेरिज्म पर बहुत कुछ सीखने और सिखाने के लिए बीकानेर आयेगी अमेरिकी सेना

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
युद्धाभ्यास के लिए अमेरिकी हेलीकॉप्टर भी बीकानेर के महाजन पहुंचेंगे। प्रतिकात्मक चित्र - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर के महाजन में होने वाले भारत और अमेरिका की सेनाओं के संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास में न सिर्फ अमेरिका की कई तरह की सैन्य शक्तियां नजर आएगी, बल्कि अमेरिकी हेलीकॉप्टर और अन्य वाहन भी नजर आयेंगे। रेतीले धोरों के बीच अमेरिकी सेना आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई के गुर सीखेगी और भारतीय सेना को सिखायेगी भी। काउंटर टेरेरिज्म पर फोकस इस युद्धाभ्यास में अमेरिका की पहली बटालियन से जुड़े कई अनुभवी सैन्य अधिकारियों की टोली होगी।

दो तरह की बटालियन व रेजीमेंट्स की करीब आधा दर्जन टुकड़ियां महाजन पहुंच रही है। आठ फरवरी से पहले बीकानेर पहुंच रहे अमेरिकी जवानों के साथ भारत की भी दर्जनभर टुकड़ियां शामिल होगी। जो रेत के धोरों में कठिन जीवन यापन के बीच युद्ध लड़ने की तकनीक से अमेरिकी जवानों को रूबरू करवायेंगे। भारत आने वाली अमेरिकी सेना का इतिहास तीन सौ साल से भी पुराना है। इन सेनाओं के अनुभव और नई तकनीकों की जानकारी भारतीय जवानों को मिल सकेगी।

इंफेंट्री बटालियन

यह अमेरिका की सबसे पुरानी बटालियन के रूप में पहचानी जाती है। दरअसल, अमेरिका में सबसे पहले 14 जून 1775 को इस बटालियन का गठन हुआ था, तब इसमें सिर्फ दस जवानों को शामिल किया जाता था। तब इस बटालियन के पास सिर्फ राइफल थी। इस बटालियन के बाद अमेरिका ने अपनी पहली रेजीमेंट का गठन वर्ष 1784 में किया था। समय के साथ साथ अमेरिका ने अपनी बटालियन में कई तरह के परिवर्तन किए। जिसे हर बार नया नाम दिया गया। अब तक नब्बे बार इस इंफेंट्री का पुर्नगठन किया जा चुका है। इस बटालियन की दो टुकड़ियां बीकानेर पहुंच रही है।

इंफेंट्री रेजीमेंट

इसका गठन अमेरिकन रिवोल्यूशनरी वार के बाद अगस्त 1784 में किया गया था। शांतिकाल में अमेरिका की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा इसी रेजीमेंट के पास रहता है। वर्ष 1815 तक यह अमेरिका के कुछ हिस्सों में सुरक्षा का जिम्मा संभाल रही थी लेकिन बाद इसका कार्यक्षेत्र बढ़ा दिया गया। अमेरिका में इसे हारमर्स रेजीमेंट के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। हारमार नाम के कर्नल शुरूआती दौर में इसे तैयार करने वाले थे।

स्ट्राइकर ब्रिगेड कॉम्बेट

दरअसल, अमेरिका में दो तरह की सेना है। एक भारी भरकम सामग्री के साथ मैदान में उतरती है। इस युद्ध स्थल पर पहुंचने से पहले काफी तैयारी करनी पड़ती है। वहीं दूसरे तरह की सेना बहुत लाइट हथियारों के साथ मैदान में उतरती थी। ऐसे में इन दोनों के बीच की ब्रिगेड तैयार की गई। जिसे स्ट्राइकर ब्रिगेड कॉम्बेट नाम दिया गया। महज चार दिन में यह ब्रिगेड दुनिया के किसी भी हिस्से में तैनात की जा सकती है। इसके पास हल्के भार के ब्रिज भी एक से दूसरे देश तक जा सकते हैं।

अमेरिकी हेली कॉप्टर

इस युद्धाभ्यास में अमेरिकी हेलीकॉप्टर भी शामिल होंगे। अमेरिका के हमलावर हेलीकॉप्टर एक सशस्त्र हेलीकॉप्टर है, जो दुश्मन के पैदल सेना, सैन्य वाहनों और किलेबंदी जैसे आकर्षक जमीनी लक्ष्यों की आक्रामक क्षमता रखता है।

युद्धाभ्यास का उद्देश्य

अमेरिका के साथ भारत का युद्धाभ्यास यूएन समझौते के तहत हो रहा है। भारत और अमेरिका मिलकर सोलहवीं बार युद्धाभ्यास कर रहे हैं। गत वर्ष यह अभ्यास अमेरिका के सिएटिल में हुआ था और इस बार भारत के महाजन में है। इस युद्धाभ्यास का मूल उद्देश्य आतंकवाद के खिलाफ साथ मिलकर लड़ना है।

