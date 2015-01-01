पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Vehicle Collides With Bike, One Youth Dies, Another Is Fighting To Death

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में सडक़ दुर्घटना:वाहन ने मारी बाइक को टक्कर, एक युवक की मौत, दूसरा लड़ रहा है मौत से

22 मिनट पहले
  • सिर में लगी गंभीर चोट, खून से लाल हो गई सडक़

बीकानेर। सडक़ दुर्घटना में शनिवार को एक युवक को जान से हाथ धोना पड़ा। महज २२ साल के युवक की मौत हो गई जो अपने गांव से मोटर साइकिल पर श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की तरफ जा रहा था। यह दुर्घटना श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के कल्याणसर व जाखासर गांव के बीच में हुई। जहां एक एक पिकअप वाहन तेज गति से आ रही थी। गांव के मुख्यमार्ग पर बाइक पर जा रहे दो युवकों को टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक सवार कल्याणसर निवासी नानुराम पुत्र ओमप्रकाश गोदारा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। उसके सिर में इतनी गंभीर चोट लगी कि पूरी सडक़ ही लाल हो गई। उसके साथ बाइक पर सवार दूसरा युवक रामदेव गोदारा गंभीर घायल हो गया। जिसे बाद में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा। गंभीर रूप से घायल रामदेव को सरपंच प्रतिनिधि मालाराम सारण ने घायल युवक को श्रीडूंगरगढ़ चिकित्सालय पहुंचाया। पुलिस के अनुसार तेज गति से चल रही पिकअप गाड़ी के मालिक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है। साथ ही पिकअप को सीज कर दिया है।

