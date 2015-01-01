पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:तीन पंचायत समिति सदस्यों और जिला परिषद के 11 मेंबर्स के लिए मतदान आज

बीकानेर22 मिनट पहले
पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज से रवान होती टीम।
  • श्री डूंगरगढ़, नोखा और पांचू पंचायत समितियों के लिए 647 मतदान दल रवाना

पंचायत चुनाव की रणभेरी बज चुकी है। मतदान की प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू होगी। पहले चरण में जिले की तीन पंचायत समिति और 11 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनाव होंगे। रविवार को मतदान दलों को प्रशिक्षित कर मतदान के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया है। मतदान सुबह 7.30 बजे से सायं 5 बजे तक होगा।

श्री डूंगरगढ़, नोखा और पांचू पंचायत समितियों के लिए 647 मतदान दलों की रवानगी पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज परिसर से रविवार हुई। नोखा, पांचू और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में 53 पंचायत समिति सदस्य और 11 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा। तीनों पंचायत समितियों की 129 ग्राम पंचायतों में मतदान होगा।

पंचायत समिति नोखा में 17, पांचू में 15 तथा श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में 21 सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा, जबकि नोखा व पांचू में 07 तथा श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 4 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा। मतदान दल रवाना करने से पहले जिले के तमाम आला अधिकारियों ने मतदान दलों को तमाम तरह की हिदायतें दी।

पुलिस अधिकारियों ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और कानून का पालन करने के साथ ही प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने कोरोनावायरस को लेकर तमाम तरह के इंतजामों का जायजा लिया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी और अतिरिक्त जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने कोरोनावायरस की गाइडलाइन और धारा 144 को देखते हुए कार्मिकों से एहतियात बरतने को कहा।

