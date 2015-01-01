पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एमपी से लाया था 8 पिस्टल और 16 मैगजिन, पंजाब की गैंग को हथियार सप्लाई करने जा रहा था, बस में पकड़ा गया

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • जोधपुर और बीकानेर के रास्ते पंजाब में होनी थी डिलीवरी

पुलिस ने उदयरामसर बाइपास पर एक व्यक्ति काे गिरफ्तार कर आठ पिस्टल और 16 मैग्जीन बरामद की हैं। अभियुक्त अवैध हथियार जाेधपुर से पंजाब ले जा रहा था। एसपी प्रह्लादसिंह कृष्णिया ने गंगाशहर थाने में पत्रकाराें काे बताया कि बीकानेर पुलिस काे अवैध हथियार लाए जाने की इत्तला मिली थी। गंगाशहर थाना पुलिस और डीएसटी की टीम ने उदयरामसर बाइपास पर पंजाब के हाेशियारपुर जिले में पव्वें गांव निवासी ओंकार कालिया (31) काे गिरफ्तार कर उससे आठ पिस्टल और 16 मैग्जीन बरामद की है।

अभियुक्त ने यह हथियार एक बैग में रखे थे जाे पंजाब की गैंग काे सप्लाई करने थे। अभियुक्त के साथियाें काे भी नामजद किया गया है जिनके बारे में पूरी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। पंजाब पुलिस से ओंकार के आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड मांगा गया है। अवैध हथियार पकड़ने वाले टीम में डीएसटी इंचार्ज आरपीएस ईश्वरसिंह, एएसआई पर्वतसिंह, गंगाशहर थाने के एसआई भाेलाराम, एएसआई ईश्वरसिंह कांस्टेबल रामनिवास शामिल थे।
जाेधपुर में पकड़े संदिग्ध, हथियार लेकर निकल गया था ओंकार
जाेधपुर पुलिस ने पंजाब के कुछ संदिग्ध लाेगाें काे पकड़ा है जाे ओंकार के साथी बताए जा रहे हैं। वहां की पुलिस काे अवैध हथियाराें की खेप जाेधपुर से पंजाब ले जाने की जानकारी मिली थी। संदिग्ध हाथ लगे, लेकिन ओंकार वहां से बस में रवाना हाे गया था। जाेधपुर पुलिस ने बीकानेर पुलिस काे इसकी जानकारी दी। बीकानेर पुलिस ने बस रुकवाकर ओंकार काे दबाेच लिया और उससे हथियार बरामद कर लिए। आशंका जताई जा रही हे कि अवैध हथियार पंजाब की गैंग तक पहुंचाने थे। इन हथियाराें का इस्तेमाल गैंगवार में किया जाना था।
पंजाब और जाेधपुर-बीकानेर के अपराधियाें का कनेक्शन
बीकानेर में अवैध पिस्टल और मैग्जीन पकड़े जाने से पंजाब के अपराधियाें का जाेधपुर-बीकानेर के लाेकल अपराधियाें से कनेक्शन सामने आ रहा है। पता चला है कि पंजाब के अपराधियाें ने साेशल मीडिया पर लाेकल अपराधियाें काे हथियार लहराते देखा और उनसे संपर्क किया। लाेकल लाेगाें से हथियाराें की खेप खरीदने की डील हुई। मध्यप्रदेश से अवैध हथियार लाकर पंजाब के अपराधियाें काे साैंपे गए। एमपी से हथियार लाने वाले और पंजाब के अपराधियाें के संपर्क में रहने वाले लाेकल लाेगाें की तस्दीक की जा रही है।

