सिंचाई के पानी का संकट:पाकिस्तान का पानी तो बंद नहीं, राजस्थान के किसानों का घट गया

बीकानेर21 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल व पंजाब से बहने वाली रावी, ब्यास व सतलुज नदियों में बहने वाले पानी पर राजस्थान का अच्छा खासा हिस्सा है।
  • पश्चिमी राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, जैसलमेर व जोधपुर के किसानों को इंदिरा गांधी नहर के माध्यम से पानी मिलता है

पश्चिम राजस्थान के हजारों किसानों को इस बार रबी की फसल के लिए सिंचाई के पानी का संकट है, कारण सिर्फ इतना है कि नदियों का पानी राजस्थान की नहरों को देने के बजाय पाकिस्तान के लिए छोड़ दिया गया। केंद्र सरकार हर बार पाकिस्तान को पानी बंद करने की चेतावनी तो देती है लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि पाकिस्तान के बजाय राजस्थान के किसानों का पानी बंद हो जाता है।

क्या है मामला

हिमाचल व पंजाब से बहने वाली रावी, ब्यास व सतलुज नदियों में बहने वाले पानी पर राजस्थान का अच्छा खासा हिस्सा है। इस पानी को फिरोजपुर स्थित सतलुज नदी के हरिके बेराज से संचालित किया जाता है। जरूरत के हिसाब से पानी राजस्थान व पंजाब को वितरित करने के बाद शेष पानी सतलुज में छोड़ दिया जाता है जो बाद में पाकिस्तान पहुंच जाता है। गत मार्च से जून तक हरिके पतन से पानी सतलुज में छोड़ा जाता रहा, जबकि राजस्थान को उसके हिस्से का पानी मिला ही नहीं। डेम में जल स्तर कम होने के बावजूद पानी को सतलुज में छोड़ा जाता रहा। जो पाकिस्तान पहुंच गया।

अब क्या नुकसान किसान को

दरअसल, पश्चिमी राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, जैसलमेर व जोधपुर के किसानों को इंदिरा गांधी नहर के माध्यम से पानी मिलता है। अब किसानों ने रबी की फसल बोने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। ऐसे में नहर को तीन भागों में विभाजित करके एक चरण में पानी दिया जाएगा। अगर पानी अच्छी मात्रा में जमा किया जाता तो नहर को चार भागों में विभक्त कर दो चरणों में एक साथ पानी दिया जाता।

राजस्थान का कितना हिस्सा?

जानकारी के अनुसार रावी व ब्यास नदी के पानी पर राजस्थान का 52-52 फीसदी पानी का हिस्सा है, वहीं सतलुज नदी में बहने वाले पानी पर करीब 17 फीसदी हिस्सा राजस्थान का है। इस हिस्से के हिसाब से राजस्थान को कभी पानी नहीं मिल पाता है। बड़ा हिस्सा तो बीच में पंजाब ही रख लेता है।

तब किसानों ने किया था विरोध

मार्च से जून तक लगातार पानी सतलुज नदी में छोड़ा जा रहा था। तब किसानों ने इसका विरोध किया। पूर्व सिंचाई मंत्री देवीसिंह भाटी ने इंदिरा गांधी नहर के मुख्य अभियंता को फोन करके विरोध दर्ज कराया। इसके बाद पानी को सतलुज नदी में छोडऩे से रोका गया। अब पानी तो पाकिस्तान नहीं जा रहा है लेकिन पहले छोड़े गए पानी से डेम का जलस्तर इतना कम हो गया कि किसानों की इच्छा के मुताबिक चार में से दो ग्रुप को पानी नहीं दिया जा रहा।

आगे कैसे मिलेगा पानी

किसानों को एक नवम्बर से बिजाई करनी है। तब इंदिरा गांधी नहर प्रबंधन ने 31 अक्टूबर से मार्च 2021 तक नए रेगुलेशन की तैयारी कर ली है। अब तीन में से एक ग्रुप चलाने की योजना है। जिसमें भी हर साल की तरह १७ दिन नहर बंद रहेगी। ऐसे में बड़ी संख्या में किसानों को पूरा पानी मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं की जा सकती।

किसकी है अब फसल

पश्चिमी राजस्थान के अधिकांश जिलों में रबी की फसल के रूप में सरसो, चणा व गेहूं की बिजाई होती है। इन तीनों फसलों को नियमित रूप से तथा काफी मात्रा में पानी की जरूरत रहती है। अगर दस-पंद्रह दिन भी पानी नहीं मिला तो फसल नष्ट होने का संकट है।

बांध पर जल का स्तर

डेम आज की स्थिति एक साल पहले की स्थिति

भाखड़ा : 1640.50 फीट 1666.82 फीट

पौंग डेम : 1364.84 फीट 1382.27 फीट

पण्डोह : 2923.03 फीट 2321.58 फीट‘

इंदिरा गांधी नहर प्रबंधन व भाखड़ा बांध प्रबंधन बोर्ड (बीबीएमआई) को रबी की फसल के लिए डेम में पानी संग्रहित करने के बाद सतलुज में पाकिस्तान के लिए पानी छोडऩा चाहिए था। अब पानी कम है तो किसान को भी कम मिलेगा।’-नरेंद्र आर्य, किसान व नहर विशेषज्ञ

