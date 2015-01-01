पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों की समस्या:कुम्हारवाला माइनर की टेल पर दो माह से नहीं पहुंचा एक बार भी पानी

राववाला2 घंटे पहले
आखिर किसानों के धनी धोरी कौन है। इन सवालों का जबाव देने वाला भी कोई नहीं है। यही हालत कुम्हारवाला माइनर की टेल पर बैठे किसानों के साथ हो रहा है। सावनी फसल में एक बार वर्षा होने के बाद ग्वार की भरपूर बिजाई की लेकिन वर्षा नहीं होने से नष्ट हो गई।

गत दो माह से किसान रबी फसल के लिए खेत में करावा लगाकर जमीन को समतलीकरण करके तैयार किया और पाड़, खाला, डोली निकाल कर खेत को तैयार कर रखे हैं। अब खेत को इंतजार है तो सिर्फ पानी का। लेकिन कुम्हारवाला माइनर की टेल पर दो माह से पीने का भी पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा है।

इन नाराजगी के कारण किसानों ने आखिर दीपावली नहीं मनाने का निर्णय लिया है। नगरासर निवासी चक 3 केडब्ल्यूएम बीरबल राम गोदारा ने बताया कि आखिर दीपावली मनाएं कैसे, सारे पैसे जमीन पर खर्च कर चुके हैं।

आगे अब बिजाई भी नहीं हो पाई है। अभी 10 दिन बाद पानी आएगा वह भी पहुंचेगा या नहीं है। रबी फसल में सरसों बिजाई का समय निकल चुका है। वही चना बिजाई का समय 10 दिन बचा है।

पिछले दिनों गश्त कर रहे अधिकारियों पर जानलेवा हमला

कोलायत लिफ्ट के अधीक्षण अभियंता विवेक गोयल ने बताया कि कुम्हारवाला वितरिका 100 क्यूसेक पानी की है जिस पर पानी बहुत ज्यादा चोरी होता है। गत वरीयता के दौरान माइनर की टेलों पर पानी पहुंचाने के लिए कोशिश की। कई टीमें बनाकर तैनात की थी लेकिन रात्रि के समय पानी चोरी करने वाले किसानों ने एकराय होकर गश्त कर रहे अधिकारियों चारों तरफ से घेर कर जानलेवा हमला बोल दिया था जिसमें हमारे कई अधिकारी घायल हो गए थे।

हमने मुकदमा भी दर्ज करवाया था लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। आरोपी खुले घूम कर धमकी दे रहे हैं जिससे अधिकारी डरे हुए हैं। जब तक पुलिस हमारा सहयोग नही करेगी एवं प्रशासन पूरा जाब्ता नहीं देगा तो पानी पहुंचना असम्भव। पानी चोरी रोकने के लिए टेल के किसानों को हमारा साथ देना पड़ेगा। किसान खुद भी पानी चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। आगामी 22 और 23 नवंबर को कुम्हारवाला वितरिका में पानी छोड़ा जाएगा और टेल पर पूरा पानी पहुंचाएंगे।

