समस्या:कल आधे शहर में जलापूर्ति ठप रहेगी

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बीकानेर शहर के कुछ हिस्साें में अमृत परियाेजना अंतर्गत निर्माण कार्य होना है। इसके लिए गुरुवार काे आधे से ज्यादा शहर में पानी की सप्लाई बंद रहेगी। पीएचईडी के अधिशासी अभियंता शरद कुमार माथुर ने बताया, धाेबी तलाई, सुनाराें का माेहल्ला, गुर्जर माेहल्ला, गाेगागेट, जाेशीवाड़ा, कसाई माेहल्ला, छींपा माेहल्ला, लेडी एल्गिन स्कूल के पास, जेल वेल, गाेगागेट सर्किल, लाल गुफा, गंगाशहर राेड, रानी बाजार, शर्मा काॅलाेनी, आदर्श काॅलाेनी, बांद्राबास, कलेक्ट्रेट, पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल, सादुल काॅलाेनी, हनुमान हत्था, माजीसा का बास, करणी नगर, समता नगर, नई गिन्नाणी, पुरानी गिन्नाणी, इंदिरा काॅलाेनी, सुभाषपुरा, पंजाब गिरान माेहल्ला, कुचीलपुरा, हरिजन बस्ती, कमला काॅलाेनी, राईसर बास, फड़ बाजार, व्यास काॅलाेनी, सादुलगंज, सिविल लाइंस, खतूरिया काॅलाेनी, तिलक नगर, शिवबाड़ी, अंबेडकर काॅलाेनी, जयपुर राेड, डूंगर काॅलेज, बीएसएफ कैंपस, गाेविंद नगर, मयूर विहार, रथखाना, राजविलास काॅलाेनी, पवनपुरी, बल्लभ गार्डन, रानी बाजार, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, रानी बाजार, करनी नगर, पटेल नगर, कायम नगर, भगवनपुरा, चाैधरी काॅलाेनी का एरिया प्रभावित हाेगा।

