पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राष्ट्रीय लाेकतांत्रिक पार्टी की दूसरी वर्षगांठ:गहलोत और वसुंधरा की मिलीभगत से प्रदेश अपराधियाें की ऐशगाह बन गया

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाईल फोटो

राष्ट्रीय लाेकतांत्रिक पार्टी (रालाेपा) के सुप्रीमाे और नागाैर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने अपनी पार्टी की दूसरी वर्षगांठ गुरुवार काे बीकानेर के रवीन्द्र रंगमंच पर मनाई।

इस माैके पर हुए कार्यकर्ता समाराेह में बेनीवाल ने प्रदेश में कानून-व्यवस्था के बिगड़े हालात के लिए गहलाेत सरकार के साथ ही पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे काे भी जिम्मेदार ठहराया। कहा, दाेनाें की मिलीभगत से राजस्थान अपराधियाें की ऐशगाह बन गया है।

प्रदेश की जनता इन दाेनाें के चक्रव्यूह में फंसकर खुद काे ठगा हुअआमहसूस कर रही है। यही वजह है कि दाे साल में ही रालाेपा का प्रदेशभर में जनाधार बढ़ा है।

जनता का अपना राजनीतिक भविष्य तय करने के लिए रालाेपा के रूप में विकल्प मिला है। वर्ष 2023 के चुनाव में प्रमुख कही जाने वाली पार्टियाें काे मात देकर रालाेपा सबसे मजबूत बनेगी।

बेनीवाल ने इस माैके पर प्रदेशभर के पंचायत चुनावाें में रालाेपा प्रत्याशी उतारने की घाेषणा की। कहा, पार्टी मजबूती से यह चुनाव लड़ेगी और गांव, गरीब, किसान के हित में काम करेगी।

बेनीवाल ने काेलायत से प्रत्याशी रहे डाॅ. सुरेश बिश्नाेई काे प्रदेश मंत्री, दानाराम घिंटाला काे बीकानेर जिलाध्यक्ष और श्रीगंगानगर के सलीम चाैपदार काे प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य बनाने की घाेषणा करते हुए कहा, पूरी कार्यकारिणी की घाेषणा जल्द हाेगी।

अल्पसंख्यक प्रदेशाध्यक्ष आरके मेहर, महिला माेर्चा की अध्यक्ष स्पर्धा चाैधरी, प्रदेश मंत्री विजय बेनीाल, प्रवक्ता राजपाल चाैधरी, डाॅ.विवेक माचरा, डाॅ.श्रवण चाैधरी आदि ने भी कार्यकर्ताओं काे संबाेधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें