बीकानेर : करवाचौथ पर हारा कोरोना:बीकानेर में महिलाओं ने किया सोलह शृंगार, करवा चौथ के दिन ही पति की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने की खुशी

25 मिनट पहले
  • घर से बाहर नहीं निकली महिलाएं
  • परम्पराओं का किया पूरा निर्वहन

बीकानेर। कोरोना के इस दौर में जब लोग भारी तनाव के बीच जी रहे हैं, ऐसे में महिलाओं ने बुधवार को अपने सुहाग की रक्षा के लिए करवाचौथ का व्रत किया। इस दौरान महिलाओं के पति कोरोना पीडि़त थे, कुछ के पति बुधवार को ही कोरोना पॉजीटिव से नेगेटिव हुए थे। जिनकी रिपोर्ट बुधवार को ही नेगेटिव आई, उनके लिए इस त्यौहार का महत्व बढ़ गया। हर बार की तरह करवाचौथ की रौनक शहर में नजर नहीं आई लेकिन महिलाओं ने अपने घर में ही रहकर न सिर्फ सौलह शृंगार किए बल्कि तमाम परम्पराओं का निर्वहन भी किया। संयुक्त परिवार में रहने वाले घरों में चार-पांच महिलाओं ने एक साथ चंद्रमा के दर्शन अपने पति के साथ किए। एक छलनी में पति और चांद को साथ देखकर विभिन्न तरह की मनोकामना मांगी गई। कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी पर मनाये जाने वाले इस पर्व का मूल उद्देश्य अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए कामना करना है।

खुशी मिली इतनी
सरकारी कर्मचारी जयश्री बताती है कि उनके पति कोविड १९ पॉजीटिव थे लेकिन बुधवार सुबह ही उनकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आ गई। ऐसे लगता है जैसे ‘करवाचौथ’ पर इससे बड़ा कोई उपहार हो ही नहीं सकता। पिछले कुछ दिनों से अस्वस्थ चल रहे उनके पति अब न सिर्फ स्वस्थ है बल्कि पिछले कई दिनों में पहली बार उनके चेहरे पर रंगत नजर आई।

