पेयजल भंडारण:70 दिन की नहरबंदी पर काम शुरू, फार्मूला पिछले साल वाला ही

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
पिछले साल कोरोना वायरस की वजह से 70 दिन की नहरबंदी भले टल गई हो लेकिन इस साल सिंचाई विभाग हर हाल में 70 दिन की नहरबंदी लेकर नहर की मरम्मत के लिए तैयार होने लगा है। फॉर्मूला पिछले साल वाला ही अपनाया जाएगा। जिसमें शुरू के 40 दिन नहर से पीने का पानी मिलेगा और अंत के 30 दिन नहर से किसी भी जलाशय जलस्रोत को पानी नहीं दिया जाएगा।

यानी नहरबंदी के अंतिम 30 दिन पानी की भारी किल्लत होना तय है। उसकी बड़ी वजह यह है कि बीकानेर में 18 से 20 दिन का पेयजल भंडारण क्षमता है लेकिन नहरबंदी 30 दिन की रहेगी जिसमें पानी नहीं मिलेगा और ऐसे में 18 दिन के पानी से 30 से 32 दिन काम चलाना होगा। यानी एक दिन छोड़कर एक दिन ही पानी मिलने के आसार हैं

अगर ज्यादा खपत बढ़ी तो 2 दिन छोड़कर भी पानी दिया जा सकता है। नहर बंदी को लेकर इंदिरा गांधी नहर अभियंता और जलदाय विभाग के अभियंताओं के बीच पूरा खाका तैयार हो गया था लेकिन पिछले साल उसी दौर में कोरोनावायरस फैल गया। इस वजह से वह फार्मूला पिछले साल भले लागू ना हो पाया हो लेकिन इस साल उसी फार्मूले पर काम आगे बढ़ेगा और नहर बंदी का काम होगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि पंजाब के अधीन आने वाली करीब सवा सौ किलोमीटर इंदिरा गांधी नहर पूरी तरह से जर्जर है और एक दशक से इसकी मरम्मत की मांग उठ रही थी। केंद्र और राज्य सरकार ने आपस में मिलकर राशि का इंतजाम कर नहर बंदी के लिए पिछले 3 साल से तैयारी हो रही थी लेकिन पंजाब में समय से टेंडर ना होने की वजह से 2 साल से मरम्मत लंबित है।
जब पानी की कमी होगी, तभी बढ़ेगी खपत
गर्मी में जितना पानी का उपयोग लोग पीने और रोजमर्रा के काम में लेते हैं उससे ज्यादा खपत कूलर में पानी की होती है और उसी दौरान नहर बंदी भी प्रस्तावित है। ऐसे में गर्मियों में पानी की भयावहता का अंदाजा अभी से लगाया जा सकता है। एक एक घर में तीन तीन कूलर होते हैं और एक कूलर कम से कम पांच से आठ बाल्टी पानी की खपत लेता है ऐसे में शहर में दूसरा कोई उपाय नहीं है जिससे लोगों को अतिरिक्त पानी मिल सके लिहाजा आने वाली गर्मियां लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बन सकती हैं।

^नहरबंदी पिछले साल ही होनी थी लेकिन कोरोना वायरस के कारण अचानक से सब बंद करना पड़ा। लेकिन इस साल पुराने वाले फार्मूले के आधार पर ही नहर बंदी होगी और मरम्मत नहर की शुरू होगी।
विनोद मित्तल, मुख्य अभियंता, जल संसाधन हनुमानगढ़

