लाभ पंचमी कल:सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति और विघ्न निवारण के लिए करें भगवान शिव-गणेश की उपासना

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मान्यता है व्रत करने से व्यक्ति के जीवन की सारी मुसीबतें समाप्त हो जाती हैं

दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद पूरे वर्ष लाभ के लिए जरूरी है कि कार्तिक मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी की पूजा की जाए। इसे लाभ पंचमी व सौभाग्य पंचमी भी कहते हैं। इस दिन भगवान शिव की पूजा करने से सौभाग्य व लाभ की प्राप्ति होती है साथ ही भगवान गणेश की पूजा करने से सारे विघ्न दूर होते हैं।

ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा बताते हैं कि इस बार लाभ पंचमी गुरुवार को मनाई जाएगी। सौभाग्य पंचमी या लाभ पंचमी का व्रत करने से व्यक्ति के जीवन की सारी मुसीबतें समाप्त हो जाती है। इस दिन भगवान शिव की पूजा करने से व्यक्ति की सभी सांसारिक कामनाओं की पूर्ति होती है। उसके जीवन में सभी सुख होते हैं। इसके साथ ही भगवान गणेश की पूजा का भी विधान है। गणेश जी की इस दिन पूजा करने से सभी विघ्न नष्ट होने के साथ ही कारोबार में भी वृद्धि होती है। यह दिन लेखन पंचमी, ज्ञान पंचमी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

नया व्यापार शुरू करने का उत्तम दिन, गुजराती नव वर्ष का आगाज: मन्नासा बताते हैं कि जैसे नाम से ही पता चलता है कि यह पर्व लाभ के लिए मनाया जाता है। इस दिन नया व्यापार शुरू करना शुभ माना जाता है। कुछ लोग अपने ज्ञान व बुद्धिमता को बढ़ाने के लिए अपनी पुस्तकों की पूजा भी करते हैं। गुजरात में इसे तिथि को गुजराती नव वर्ष का पहला दिन शुरू किया जाता है।

ऐसे करें पूजन: प्रातःकाल जल्दी उठकर स्नान आदि नित्य क्रियाओं से निवृत होकर सबसे पहले भगवान सूर्य का जलाभिषेक करना चाहिए। इसके बाद शुभ मुहूर्त में भगवान शिव और गणेशजी की प्रतिमाओं को स्थापित करना चाहिए। मोली व सुपारी से निर्मित भगवान गणेश को चावल से बने अष्टदल पर विराजित करना चाहिए। चंदन, सिंदूर, अक्षत व फूल से पूजन करना चाहिए। भगवान शिव को भस्म, बिल्व पत्र व धतूरा अर्पित करें। गणेशजी को मोदक का भोग लगाए तो शिवजी को दूध से बने पकवान परोसें। इसके बाद इनके प्रिय मंत्रों का जाप करना चाहिए।

