सियासत:कांग्रेस ने झूठ के बल पर प्रदेश में सत्ता हथियाई : बिहारी बिश्नोई

नोखा/पांचू11 मिनट पहले
नोखा गांव की बैठक में संबोधित करते विधायक बिहारी लाल बिश्नोई।
  • नोखा और पांचू पंस क्षेत्र में पार्टी के लिए चुनाव करने पहुंचे विधायक बिहारीलाल

विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई ने मगलवार को नोखा व पांचू पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के पक्ष में दर्जनों गांवों में जनसभाओं को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने झूठ के बल पर प्रदेश की सत्ता हथियाई है और जैसे ही सरकार बनीं उसके साथ ही जनघोषणा पत्र के वादों से मुकर गई।

बिश्नोई ने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनावों से पूर्व बीकानेर में आयोजित जनसभा में कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने किसानों से वादा किया था कि राज्य में उनकी पार्टी की सरकार बनते ही 10 दिनों के भीतर संपूर्ण कर्जा माफ कर देंगे, लेकिन आज उनकी सरकार के गठन को दो साल पूरे होने जा रहे हैं, किंतु अन्नदाता को कर्जमाफी के नाम से एक पाई भी नहीं दी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले दो सालों से ग्रामीण विकास के लिए केंद्र से मिलने वाली धनराशि भी पंचायतों को नहीं दी है। स्थानीय कांग्रेस नेता पर सवाल उठाते हुए बिश्नोई ने कहा कि पिछले 20 सालों से वे भेदभाव की राजनीति करते आ रहे हैं। जनता उनके चाल-चलन और गलत मंसूबों को भांप चुकी है और उन्हें घर बिठाने का मानस बना चुकी है।

विधायक बिश्नोई ने बताया कि वे सदन व सरकार से संघर्ष कर 700 करोड़ की नहरी जल की परियोजना की डीपीआर बनने की घोषणा करवाई हैं और आने वाले एक-दो सालों में हर गांव-ढाणी तक मीठा पानी पहुंचाने का काम करेंगे। कार्यक्रम में उनके साथ अनोपसिंह राठौड़, डूंगरराम सिंवर, जगदीश सारण, चेतनराम नायक, खुमचन्द नायक, मदन नायक, सुभाष बिश्नोई, मनीराम खाती, कोजाराम कुम्हार, मोडाराम मेघवाल, रामसिंह टांट आदि उपस्थित रहे।

