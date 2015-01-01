पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिजल्ट:चुनाव परिणाम को ले हर कोई दिखा उत्सुक, लोग टीवी से चिपके रहे

नोखा2 घंटे पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम जानने के लिए मंगलवार की सुबह से ही नोखा के लोग काफी उत्सुक रहे। अधिकतर लोग अपने घरों और दुकानों पर बैठकर टीवी के माध्यम से चुनाव के रुझान और नतीजों पर नजर गड़ाये रहे। लोग अलग-अलग चैनल बदलकर चुनाव परिणामों के बारे में अधिक से अधिक जानकारी जुटाने में व्यस्त दिखे। दल के कार्यकर्ता अपने प्रत्याशी की बढ़त देख खुशी मनाते रहे। जैसे जैसे मतगणना के राउंड बढ़ते रहे, लोगों की जिज्ञासा भी बढ़ती गयी। जो लोग किसी कारणवश चुनाव नतीजों को सीधे नहीं देख पा रहे थे।

वे फोन पर फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप समेत अन्य सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट्स पर भी चुनाव परिणामों की जानकारी लेते रहे। ज्यादातर लोगों के टीवी से चिपके रहने के कारण सड़कों पर पूरे दिन सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। हालांकि मंगलवार को सार्वजनिक अवकाश भी नहीं था। सरकारी व निजी दफ्तर खुले थे लेकिन बाजारों में एक-दूका लोग दिख रहे थे और काफी कम दुकानें खुली रही। नोखा में हमेशा भीड़ भाड़ रहने वाला इलाका बस स्टैंड, थाना मोड़, सब्जी मंडी में काफी कम संख्या में लोग दिखाई दिए।

जबकि आम दिनों में इन जगहों पर अच्छी संख्या में लोगों की उपस्थिति रहती है। दुकानों पर चाय की चुस्की के साथ लोग चुनाव परिणाम पर चर्चा करते देखे गए। ऑटो एवं बसों में भी मंगलवार को लोग बिहार चुनाव के जीत और हार पर चर्चा करते रहे। चुनाव परिणाम जानने की लोगों में इस कदर उत्सुकता थी कि बहुत से लोग ऑफिस ही नहीं गए। स्टेशन रोड के पवन कुमार कहते है कि पिछले कई दिनों से इस दिन का इंतजार कर रहा था। चुनाव परिणाम देखने के लिए टीवी के सामने बैठा रहा। मुकाबला दिलचस्प था, इसलिए घर से बाहर निकला ही नहीं।डॉ. शैलेन्द्र कुमार कहते है कि मैं क्लीनिक में था लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर चुनाव परिणाम की पल-पल की जानकारी ले रहा था।

विभिन्न दलों के पार्टियों के समर्थकों ने कहीं खुशी तो कहीं गम का माहौल

विधानसभा चुनाव की नतीजे की पल-पल जानकारी के लिए गांव से लेकर शहर के लोगों को टीवी और मोबाइल पर चिपके रहे। जैसे-जैसे चुनाव नतीजों की अपडेट बदलते रहे वैसे वैसे विभिन्न दल के पार्टियों के समर्थक ने कहीं खुशी तो कहीं गम का माहौल देखने को मिलता रहा। इस बात को लेकर लोग चाय पान की दुकान है। चौक चौराहों पर बहस भी तेज कर रखा की आखिर यह नतीजे इतनी जल्दी कैसे बन बिगड़ रही है। क्योंकि हर दल के समर्थक अपनी जीत को लेकर खासे उत्साहित रहे और उन्हें इस बात को विश्वास नहीं हो पा रहा था कि उनके दल के नेता चुनावी नतीजे में पीछे कैसे हुए। वही जो नेता नतीजे के रुझान में आगे देखें उनके समर्थक भी उनके जीत की दावे में कशीदे काटते रहे।

चुनावी नतीजों की बात की जाए तो सुबह के पोस्टल बैलट के रुझान से राजद समर्थित समर्थकों में काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला और इसे वे अपने जीत के दावे करते हुए सड़कों पर दम भरने लगे, लेकिन जैसे ही दोपहर को नतीजों में उलट-पुलट शुरू हुआ। उनकी स्थिति दयनीय होने लगी और वे इस बात को नहीं पचा पा रहे थे की तेजस्वी की लहर में विरोधी दल कैसे लीड लेने लगा। राजद समर्थकों की मानें तो उनके पिछड़ने का एक प्रमुख वजह कांग्रेस भी रहा। जिस पर अपने गुस्से को इजहार करते रहे और कहा कि कांग्रेस के कारण तेजस्वी नतीजों में पिछड़ रहे हैं।

