कार्य जारी:आंगनबाड़ी टोकन सत्यापन में संझौली अव्वल

नोखा2 घंटे पहले
आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर पोषाहार वितरण में गड़बड़ी रोकने के लिए समाज कल्याण विभाग ने पोषाहार टोकन प्रणाली को लागू किया है। टोकन प्रणाली सिस्टम के तहत सभी लाभार्थियों के बीच पोषाहार वितरण किया जा रहा है। इसी बीच लाभार्थियों का ओटीपी के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन सत्यापन का कार्य अभी जारी है। लाभुकों के ओटीपी सत्यापन के कार्य में संझौली अव्वल प्रखंड बन चुका है। जबकि शिवसागर प्रखंड दूसरे पायदान पर है। नासरीगंज प्रखंड सबसे फिसड्डी साबित हुआ है।

जिले में कुल 163061 लाभुकों का टोकन का सत्यापन किया जाना है। जिसमें अब तक 53385 टोकन का सत्यापन किया जा चुका है जो कुल टोकन का 32.73प्रतिशत है। जिसमें 86.60 प्रतिशत टोकन का सत्यापन करते हुए संझौली नंबर वन पायदान पर है। जबकि शिवसागर 78.32 प्रतिशत टोकन सत्यापन करते हुए दूसरे पायदान पर है। जबकि 71.79 प्रतिशत सत्यापन के साथ नोखा तीसरे पायदान पर है। इसके अलावा 66.66 प्रतिशत टोकन सत्यापन करते हुए अकोढ़ी गोला चौथे स्थान पर है ।

शेष अन्य परियोजनाओं की स्थिति टोकन सत्यापन में 50% से कम है, जिसमें रोहतास 45.78% करगहर 45.2% राजपुर 44.87% चेनारी 40.ग97% तिलौथू 35.35% कोचस 32.64% नौहट्टा 27.41 प्रतिशत सासाराम 21.21 प्रतिशत डेहरी सदर 20.12% सूर्यपुरा 17.39 प्रतिशत बिक्रमगंज 3.91% दिनारा 3.9% दावथ 3.75% काराकाट 0.68% डेहरी ग्रामीण 0.22 प्रतिशत नासरीगंज 0.17% इसके पहले भी टीकाकरण सहित प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना अभियान में संझौली अव्वल रह चुका है ।

टोकन सिस्टम के माध्यम से लाभार्थी के पास पहुंचेगा राशन: आगनबाड़ी केंद्र लाभार्थी को उनके टोकन के अनुसार घर उनको पोषाहार आगनबाड़ी सेविका द्वारा दिया जाएगा। इससे उनको भीड़ भाड़ से छुटकारा मिलेगा वही कोविड के नियम का पालन मुख्य रूप से होगा।कोरोना को देखते हुए आगनबाड़ी केंद्रों लाभार्थी को उसके घर तक पोषाहार पहुंचने का यह नया तरीका लाया गया है।

