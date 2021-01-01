पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:बिजली समस्या को लेकर ग्रामीणों का प्रदर्शन

पांचू
पांचू 33 केवी बिजली जीएसएस पर सोमवार को बिजली बिलों में गड़बड़ी और अघोषित कटौती को लेकर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन किया। सुबह 10 बजे विभाग के कर्मचारी बिजली बिलों का भुगतान लेने कार्यालय पहुंचे तो ग्रामीणों ने कार्य रुकवा दिया तथा समस्या समाधान नहीं होने तक किसी भी उपभोक्ताओं के बिल नहीं भरने देने की बात कही।

मौके पर पांचू कनिष्ठ अभियंता कविता पहुंची और उपभोक्ताओं को समस्याओं का समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया, लेकिन ग्रामीण संतुष्ट नहीं हुए। ग्रामीण जेठाराम तरड़ ने बताया कि विभाग ने दर्जनों उपभोक्ताओ के नाम फर्जी बिल जारी कर दिए, लेकिन उनके घर बिजली का कनेक्शन तक नहीं है। विभागीय गलती सुधारने के लिए उपभोक्ताओं को बार-बार डिस्कॉम कार्यालय नोखा के चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे हैं।

उपभोक्ता हड़मान गोदारा ने बताया कि लंबे समय से बिजली अघोषित कटौती से आमजन परेशान है मनमर्जी से बिजली कटौती कर ग्रामीणों को परेशान किया जा रहा है। ग्रामीण श्रवण राम सियाग ने बताया कि जीएसएस पर ठेकेदार द्वारा 3 कर्मचारियों को नियुक्त कर रखा है लेकिन अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से एक कर्मचारी को छोड़ रखा है जो 24 घंटे सेवा नहीं दे पा रहा है।

ऐसे में ढिंगसरी हादसे के बाद भी विभाग सबक नहीं ले रहा है। ग्रामीणों के विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए अधीक्षण अभियंता भूराराम मौके पर पहुंचे तो ग्रामीणों ने बिजली अघोषित कटौती, बिजली बिलों में गड़बड़ी सुधारने, पांचू शहर की सप्लाई 24 घंटे शुरू करने व जीएसएस में लगे नए ट्रांसफार्मर को सुचारू करने की मांग की। जिस पर अधीक्षण अभियंता ने आगामी 30 जनवरी तक समस्या समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

