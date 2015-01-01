पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धरनोक का मामला:विवाहिता का शव ट्रक के डाले में लटका मिला, ससुराल वालों पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप

पांचूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बसंती की शादी 10 वर्ष पूर्व धरनोक निवासी हड़मानराम नाई के साथ हुई थी

पांचू थाना क्षेत्र के धरनोक गांव में एक विवाहिता को कम दहेज के लिए परेशान कर उसकी हत्या करने का मामला दर्ज हुआ हैं। इस संबंध में मृतका के भाई भेलू गांव निवासी महेंद्र नाई ने मृतका के ससुराल पक्ष वालों पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया हैं।

पुलिस दर्ज रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसकी बहिन बसंती की शादी 10 वर्ष पूर्व धरनोक निवासी हड़मानराम नाई के साथ हुई थी। शादी के कुछ समय बाद उसके ससुराल वाले कम दहेज को लेकर आए दिन मारपीट करते तथा घर से निकालने की धमकियां देते रहे।

करीब 6-7 वर्ष बाद उसी घर मे छोटी बहिन रुपा की भी शादी बहनोई के छोटे भाई प्रेमाराम के साथ कर दी। लेकिन सास पुष्पा, ससुर भंवरलाल व देवर कालूराम, नेमीचंद व प्रेमाराम ने एकराय होकर दोनों बहनों के साथ मारपीट कर घर से निकाल दिया। इसी को लेकर कई बार पीहर व ससुराल में मौजीज लोगों द्वारा पंच पंचायती हुई।

ससुराल वालों को भविष्य में कभी भी दोबारा गलती नहीं दोहराने की शर्त पर राजीनामा करवा कर दोनों बहनों को ससुराल भेजा गया। लेकिन 15-20 दिन पूर्व बसंती के साथ ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों ने मारपीट की। पिता से 2 लाख रुपए लाकर नहीं देने पर मारने की बात कहीं।

जिस पर बसंती ने पिता व ताऊ मोहनराम को पूरी बात बताई। हमने ससुराल वालों को उक्त राशि की व्यवस्था करने में एक महीने का समय मांगा। लेकिन 9 नवंबर को उसकी बहिन बसंती को रात्रि में सास पुष्‍पा, ससुर भंवरलाल, देवर कालूराम, नेमीचंद व लालचंद ने उसकी हत्‍या कर शव को उनके घर में खड़े ट्रक के डाले में गले में फांसी डालकर लटका दिया।

मंगलवार सुबह 6 बजे बहनोई हड़मानराम ने हमें सूचना दी कि आपकी बहिन की हत्या मेरे घर वालों ने कर दी है। वह बाहर गया हुआ है। जिस पर हम पीहर पक्ष के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। पीहर पक्ष की मौजूदगी में पुलिस ने शव को नीचे उतारा और पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल मोर्चरी रखा।

जहां आरपीएस वृत्ताधिकारी श्रीडूंगरगढ़ धर्माराम की मौजूदगी में मेडिकल बोर्ड गठित कर मृतका के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया। मामले की जांच आरपीएस वृत्ताधिकारी श्रीडूंगरगढ धर्माराम को सौंपी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें