सम्मान:श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी प्रचार समिति को कन्हैयालाल सेठिया सम्मान

श्रीडूंगगरढ़एक दिन पहले
  • जसवंतगढ़ के सेठ सूरजमल तापड़िया आचार्य संस्कृत महाविद्यालय में हुआ कार्यक्रम

मरूदेश संस्थान सुजानगढ़ की ओर से श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की राष्ट्रभाषा हिन्दी प्रचार समिति को कन्हैयालाल सेठिया राजस्थानी भाषा सेवा सम्मान प्रदान किया गया। जसवंतगढ़ के सेठ सूरजमल तापड़िया आचार्य संस्कृत महाविद्यालय परिसर में आयोजित समारोह में प्रशस्ति पत्र, शॉल, प्रतीक चिह्न, श्रीफल द्वारा संस्था के अध्यक्ष श्याम महर्षि, उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन सैनी, संयुक्त मंत्री विजय महर्षि, सत्यदीप ने यह सम्मान अतिथियों से ग्रहण किया।

मुख्य अतिथि राजस्थानी भाषा साहित्य एवं संस्कृति अकादमी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्याम महर्षि ने कहा कि कन्हैयालाल सेठिया के साहित्य में भारतीय जीवन दर्शन का गहन तत्व सहजता से प्रस्फुटित हुआ है। सेठिया एक महान जनसेवक व लोक कवि थे। महर्षि ने कहा कि 20वीं शताब्दी से ही हिन्दी साहित्य व संस्कृति की संस्थाओ का योगदान रहा है।

राजस्थान ऐसा प्रान्त रहा है जहां उस समय भी सर्वाधिक पुस्तकालय एवं स्कूल खुले थे। शेखावाटी क्षेत्र में धनाढ्य वर्ग सामाजिक सरोकारों में अपनी भागीदारी निभाते थे। अध्यक्षता करते हुए महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डॉ. हेमंत कृष्ण मिश्र ने कहा कि कन्हैयालाल सेठिया ने हिन्दी और राजस्थानी भाषा की संवैधानिक मान्यता के लिए उनके अवदान को सदैव याद रखा जाएगा।

मरूदेश संस्थान के अध्यक्ष घनश्याम नाथ कच्छावा ने कहा कि इस संस्था के माध्यम से विगत बारह वर्षों से राजस्थानी भाषा के लिए किए जा रहे योगदान पर यह सम्मान दिया जा रहा है। मुख्य वक्ता डॉ. मदन सैनी ने कहा कि सेठिया का साहित्य सर्वोपरि रहा है। उन्होंने राजस्थानी व हिन्दी में अलख जगाई है।

संवेदनशीलता के बिना साहित्य सृजन की कल्पना नहीं की जा सकती। सेठिया पूरी दुनियां के साहित्यकार थे। साहित्यकार सत्यदीप ने कहा कि कन्हैयालाल एक संत एवं साहित्यरत्न थे। इस अवसर पर संस्था सचिव कमलनयन तोषनीवाल, संयोजक किशोर सेन, रमेश तापडिय़ा, डॉ. अलका मिश्रा व रूकमणी शर्मा ने भी संबोधित किया।

