पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सहायता:लोगों ने आगजनी का शिकार हुए लिछमणा राम की दीपावली रोशन की, आर्थिक मदद की

श्रीडूंगरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मोमासर गांव में दिव्यांग लिछमणा राम के घर दिवाली से 8 दिन पहले आगजनी की घटना हुई और इसमें जीवन भर की कमाई खाक हो गई। लिछमणाराम के तीन झोपड़े और 11 बकरियां जिंदा जल गई। मोठ बेचकर पक्के कमरे के लिए रखे 50 हजार रुपए भी आग की भेंट चढ़ गए थे। पिछले बुधवार को हुई इस आगजनी में लिछमणाराम की पत्नी व पांच बच्चों का परिवार खुले आसमान के नीचे रात बिताने को मजबूर हो गए।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ क्षेत्र में इस बात की जानकारी से कई छोटे-बड़े लोग सक्रिय हो गए और लिछमणा राम की दीपावली को रोशन करने की जिम्मेदारी उठाई। क्षेत्र में आर्थिक रूप से छोटे माने जाने वाले ऐसे भी लोग सामने आए जो समाज में अपना छोटा-छोटा योगदान देने को आतुर रहते हैं। भले ही वे कहीं बड़ी मदद नहीं कर पाते हो, पर छोटी सी मदद से गागर में सागर का दम रखते हैं।

लिछमणा राम के अकांउट नंबर वायरल होने पर उनके अकाउंट में 100 रुपए व 151 रुपए की राशि भी कई लोगों ने डलवाई। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ विधायक गिरधारी लाल महिया, व्यवसायी सिराजुद्दीन पंवार, दुबई प्रवासी व श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के कालू बास निवासी पूर्णानंद जोशी, भाजपा नेता रामप्रताप बलियारा, नरनारायण सेवा संस्थान श्रीडूंगरगढ़ की अध्यक्षा सुषमा श्याम करनाणी की अगुवाई में संस्थान कार्यकर्ताओं, वार्ड पंच पवन सैनी आदि ने आर्थिक सहयोग किया ताकि लिछमणा राम की दीपावली रोशन हो सकेगी।

मोमासर के उप सरपंच जुगराज संचेती ने एक पक्का कमरा बनवाने का कार्य शुरू करवाया। इन सभी का गदगद स्वर में ग्रामवासियों ने लिछमणा राम की वृद्ध मां ने सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें