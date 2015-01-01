पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:युवकों ने बैंक से ‌‌2 लाख लेकर निकले किसान का बैग उड़ाया, कैमरे में कैद

श्रीडूंगरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
किसान का 2 लाख से भरा थैला पार करने की वारदात में संदिग्ध युवक।

कस्बे में बैंक से पैसे लेकर निकल रहे उपभोक्ताओं की आंखों में धूल झोंक कर रुपए चुराने के प्रकरण लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। क्षेत्र में पूर्व में हुई ऐसी घटनाओं के बाद पुलिस एवं प्रशासन ने बैंक मैनेजरों की बैठक लेकर सभी को सुरक्षा एडवाइजरी भी जारी की थी लेकिन बैंकों द्वारा पालना नहीं की गई और मंगलवार को एक और वारदात हो गई।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ थानाधिकारी वेदपाल शिवराण ने बताया कि गांव लिखमादेसर निवासी गुमाननाथ सिद्ध ने मंगलवार सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे बैंक आफ बड़ौदा से 2 लाख रुपए निकलवाए थे। बैंक से रुपए निकलवा कर रवाना होने के दौरान ही दो युवकों व दो युवती उसके पीछे हो गए एवं बाजार में एक कपडे की दुकान पर पहुंचने के बाद जैसे ही गुमान नाथ ने अपना थैला वहां रखा वैसे ही ये युवक वह थैला लेकर भाग छूटे।

पुलिस को सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंचे एवं आस पास की दुकानों से सीसीटीवी की फुटेज निकलवा कर टीमों को सक्रिय किया गया एवं आस पास के थानों मेंभी फुटेज भेजी गई है। घटना के बाद भी बैंक आफ बैदा का लापरवाही भरा रवैया देखने को मिला एवं बैंक के सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज तक पुलिस को उपलब्ध नहीं करवाई गई।

बैंक कर्मचारियों की भूमिका की जांच हो
लिखमादेसर के पूर्व सरपंच एवं वर्तमान उपसरपंच मुकननाथ सिद्ध ने बैंक आफ बड़ाैदा में ही लगातार हो रही वारदातों के बाद भी बैंक द्वारा सुरक्षा व्यवस्था नहीं करने के कारण ऐसी घटनाओं में बैंक कार्मिकों की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध बताते हुए जांच करने की मांग प्रशासन से की है।

सिद्ध ने बैंक में सुरक्षा गार्डों द्वारा चपरासी का कार्य करने एवं अपने परिचितों के फार्म भरने, साइन करवाने जैसे कार्यों में लगे रहने का आरोप लगाया है। बैंक में प्रवेश करने वाले एवं आस पास घूमने वाले संदिग्धों को तो टोका तक नहीं जा गया है। ऐसे में बैंक की भूमिका की जांच भी होनी चाहिए।

