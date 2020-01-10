पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पौधरोपण:बालघाट स्कूल व श्मशान परिसर में लगाए पौधे

बालघाट13 घंटे पहले
राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय उरदैन में सोमवार को पौधरोपण किया गया। इस दौरान समाज सेवक रंगलाल बैरवा ने विद्यालय परिसर में विभिन्न किस्म के पौधे लगाए। प्रधानाचार्य किसन बैरवा ने पौधा लगाकर कार्यक्रम शुरू किया। प्रधानाचार्य ने कहा कि पेड़-पौधे धरती का असली श्रृंगार है। इससे पर्यावरण का संतुलन बना रहता है। समाज सेवक ने कहा कि पेड़ हमें फल-फूल, छाया,लकड़ी, दवाइयां, हवा व प्राणवायु देते हैं और बढ़ते पर्यावरण प्रदूषण व ग्लोबल वार्मिंग को रोकने में भी अपनी महती भूमिका निभाते हैं। पौधरोपण करने के साथ-साथ हमें इनकी सार संभाल पर भी पूरा ध्यान देना चाहिए। इस दौरान विद्यालय परिसर में विभिन्न किस्मों के करीब 21 पौधे लगाए। इस मौके पर राधेश्याम मीणा, गिर्राज प्रसाद मीणा, शिवराम गुर्जर, रतन आदि उपस्थित थे।

