दर्शन अनलॉक:आस्था धाम मेहंदीपुर बालाजी में 8 माह बाद गूंजे महाबली के जयकारे

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी
  
पट खुलने के बाद बालाजी मंदिर में उमड़े भक्त। इनसेट में बालाजी की प्रतिमा।
  • दर्शनों के लिए खुले बालाजी मंदिर के पट, कोरोना के चलते 8 माह से बंद थे कपाट, भोग प्रसादी पर रहेगी पाबंदी

वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी के चलते 8 माह से बंद विश्व प्रसिद्ध आस्थाधाम घाटा मेहंदीपुर बालाजी के मंदिर को श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शनों लिए मंगलवार से खोल दिया गया। इस दौरान मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा श्रद्धालुओं के भोग, प्रसाद, माला सहित अन्य पूजन सामग्री साथ ले जाने पर पूरी तरह रोक रही।

घाटा मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर महंत किशोरपुरी महाराज के सानिध्य में पुजारियों ने मंदिर में हवन पूजन कर श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शन शुरू करवाए। लंबे समय बाद मंदिर खुलने के साथ ही बालाजी दरबार में ढोक लगाने पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं के जयकारों से आस्था धाम गूंज उठा। मेहंदीपुर बालाजी बाजार मैं रौनक लौटने के साथ व्यापारियों में भी खुशी देखने को मिली। राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना पर नियंत्रण व जागरूकता को लेकर जारी की गई कोरोना एडवाइजरी की सख्ती से पालना को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन भी पूरी तरह सजग रहा। मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा इसकी पालना को लेकर बालाजी दरबार में पहुंचने से पहले श्रद्धालुओं की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर करने के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया गया। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग सहित अन्य एडवाइजरी का भी बखूबी ख्याल रखा गया।

इससे पूर्व मंगलवार को मंदिर खोले जाने को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा कई दिन पूर्व से ही इसकी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी थी। सोमवार देर रात इन्हें अंतिम रूप दिया गया। मंगलवार प्रातः दर्शनों के लिए पट खोले जाने के बाद श्रद्धालु खुशी से झूम उठे। महाबली के जयकारे लगाए गए। लंबे समय बाद आस्था धाम भक्ति रंग में रंग गया। इस दौरान मानपुर डीएसपी संत राम मीणा व मेहंदीपुर बालाजी थाना अधिकारी सुरेंद्र शर्मा श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शनों की व्यवस्था के साथ हर गतिविधि पर नजर बनाए हुए थे।

व्यापारियों में खुशी, फिर सजने लगे बाजार
कोरोना महामारी के चलते पहले लॉकडाउन फिर मंदिर बंद होने के चलते विगत 8 माह से बेरोजगार बैठे मेहंदीपुर बालाजी के दुकानदारों व व्यापारियों ने मंगलवार से बालाजी दरबार खोले जाने से राहत की सांस ली है। मंदिर खोले जाने को लेकर लंबे समय से बंद पड़ी मेहंदीपुर बालाजी बाजार की दुकानें, गेस्ट हाउस, धर्मशाला भी खुल गए जिससे महीनों से सूने बाजार में फिर से रौनक लौट आई।

कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना में जुटा रहा मंदिर प्रशासन मंगलवार से मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के पट खोले जाने के दौरान कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन व पुलिस अधिकारी काफी सजग रहे। मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा गर्भगृह, आरती हॉल सहित पूरे मंदिर परिसर को सैनिटाइजर किया गया। दर्शनों के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की मंदिर परिसर में एंट्री से पूर्व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनिटाइज व मास्क के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया गया।

