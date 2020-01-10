पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनावी सरगर्मियां:चुनाव तिथि नजदीक आने के साथ ही ग्राम पंचायतों में बढ़ने लगी चुनावी सरगर्मियां

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायती राज संस्थान के सरपंच पद के चुनाव 3 अक्टूबर को होने की तिथि नजदीक आने के साथ ही ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्रों में चुनावी सरगर्मियां बढ़ने लगी हैं।इससे सरपंच पद का चुनाव लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशी अपने समर्थकों के साथ मतदाताओं के घर पर जाकर मान मनुहार करने लगे हैं। इसके साथ ही प्रत्याशियों के द्वारा अपने प्रचार प्रसार के लिए बैनर, पोस्टर व होर्डिंग ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्रों में लगाए जा रहे हैं। साकर वाड़ा ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में सरपंच पद के लिए महिला सामान्य वर्ग की सीट आरक्षित होने पर ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में सामान्य वर्ग की महिलाओं सहित अन्य समाजों की महिलाएं भी सरपंच पद चुनाव के लिए अपने दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। सरपंच पद के चुनावों के लिए इस ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में सभी समाजों की आधा दर्जन से अधिक महिलाएं सरपंच पद के लिए अपनी दावेदारी निभा रही हैं।चुनावों को लेकर ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्रों में रात्रि को चुनावी चौसर व चौपाल जमने लगी है। ग्रामीण लोग चाय होटलों पर रात्रि चौपालों पर बैठकर आपस में चुनाव की चर्चा कर रहे हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें