कृषि विभाग:किसान सेवा केंद्रों का किया निरीक्षण, योजनाओं से लाभान्वित करने पर जोर

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी2 घंटे पहले
कृषि विभाग की योजनाओं से क्षेत्र के अधिक से अधिक किसानों को लाभान्वित करने व अन्य व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर अशोक कुमार मीना कृषि अधिकारी प्रशिक्षण दौसा व प्रभुदयाल शर्मा कृषि अधिकारी पीपी दौसा ने किसान सेवा केंद्र उदयपुरा, नांदरी का निरीक्षण कर कृषि पर्यवेक्षकों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने क्षेत्र के किसानों को कृषि व उद्यान विभाग द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न अनुदानित योजनाओं द्वारा अधिक से अधिक लाभान्वित करने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर मंगल चंद मीना कृषि पर्यवेक्षक उदयपुरा, प्रियंका मीना कृषि पर्यवेक्षक नांदरी व अन्य कृषक मौजूद रहे।

खेती-बाड़ी की लें तकनीकी जानकारी
अशोक कुमार मीना कृषि अधिकारी दौसा ने बताया की दौसा जिले में कुल 27 सहायक कृषि अधिकारी व 156 कृषि पर्यवेक्षक मुख्यालय है। सभी कृषि पर्यवेक्षक मुख्यालयों पर सम्बन्धित कृषि पर्यवेक्षकों द्वारा प्रत्येक गुरुवार को प्रातः 9.30 से सायं 6.00 बजे तक किसान सेवा केंद्र का संचालन किया जाता है व किसान सेवा केंद्र पर उपस्थित होने वाले किसानों की खेती-बाड़ी से संबंधित तकनीकी समस्याओं का समाधान किया जाता है एवं विभागीय योजनाओं की जानकारी दी जाती है। सोमबार, मंगलवार, बुधवार, शुक्रवार को प्रातः 9.30 से 11.30 तक किसान केंद्रों पर किसान पाठशालाओं का संचालन कर किसानों को कृषि से संबंधित तकनीकी जानकारी दी जाती है।

इसके उपरांत 11.30 से सायं 6.00 बजे तक कृषि पर्यवेक्षक अपने फील्ड में भ्रमण कर किसानों से सम्पर्क कर तकनीकी जानकारी देते है। सभी किसान अपने नजदीकी किसान सेवा केंद्र पर उपस्थित होकर खेती-बाड़ी की तकनीकी जानकारी सहायक कृषि अधिकारी एवं कृषि पर्यवेक्षक से ले सकते है। पीडी शर्मा कृषि अधिकारी पीपी दौसा ने बताया की कृषि व उद्यान विभाग द्वारा सिंचाई पाईप लाइन, कृषि यंत्र, पौध संरक्षण यंत्र, तारबंदी, फार्म पौंड, नवीन फ़क़दर बगीचा, फव्वारा सयंत्र, ड्रिप सयंत्र, ग्रीन हाउस सहित विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गयी।

